ARMSTRONG — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team defeated Georgetown-Ridge Farm 25-19, 25-15 in the regular season finale for both teams on Thursday.
Lily Jameson had four kills, three blocks and 13 assists for the Trojans, while Kyla Bullington had eight kills, Mattie Kennel had six kills, Gracie Gordon had three blocks and Cami Howie had two aces and five digs.
The Trojans are 20-11 and end their VVC season at 8-4 and will play Schlarman Academy in regional play on Tuesday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Armstrong
Armstrong-Potomac 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
Geo-RF`19`15
A-P`25`25
Armstrong-Potomac Statistical leaders
Kills — Kyla Bullington 8, Mattie Kennel 6, Lily Jameson 4. Blocks — Jameson 3, Gracie Gordon 3. Assists — Jameson 13. Service aces — Cami Howie 2. Digs — Howie 5, Jameson 3.
