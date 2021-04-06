GEORGETOWN — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball got past Georgetown-Ridge Farm 25-23, 25-21 on Tuesday.
Eva Ford had six kills for the Buffaloes, while Trinity Collins had five kills, five dogs and three blocks, Makaelyn Lagacy had two aces and 14 assists and Gentry Howard had eight digs.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Georgetown
Armstrong-Potomac 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
A-P`25`25
Geo-RF`23`21
Geo-RF Statistical leaders
Kills — Eva Ford 6, Trinity Collins 5. Blocks — Camryn Sloan 4, Collins 3, Gentry Howard. Assists — Makaelyn Lagacy 14. Service aces — Lagacy 2, Kendall Roberts 2. Digs — Howard 8, Collins 5.
