CHRISMAN — Armstrong-Potomac needed all three sets to beat Chrisman on Thursday.

The Trojans rallied after dropping the first set (26-24) to win the final two, 25-10, 25-11, to claim the victory over the Cardinals.

Kaylee Blackford and Lily Jameson each recorded double-doubles for Armstrong-Potomac. Blackford had 13 kills and 10 digs, while Jameson finished with 28 assists and 14 digs in the victory.

Other statistical leaders for the Trojans, who improve to 16-10-1 overall and 6-4 in the VVC, was Kyla Bullington had 20 digs, Cami Howie chipped in with six aces and Gracie Gordon had three blocks.

