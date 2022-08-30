AP Logo

RANTOUL — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team lost its first match of the season on Tuesday with a 25-22, 26-24 loss to Rantoul.

Lily Jameson had four kills, 12 assists, three digs, a block and a ace for the Trojans, while Gracie Gordon had six kills and a block, Ella Lund had four kills and a block, Gigi Mulvaney had a kill and two blocks and Cami Howie had six digs.

The Trojans are 3-1 and will face LeRoy on Thursday.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At Rantoul

Rantoul 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0

A-P`22`24

Rantoul`25`26

Armstrong-Potomac Statistical leaders

Kills — Gracie Gordon 6, Lily Jameson 4, Ella Lund 4, Gigi Mulvaney. Blocks — Mulvaney 2, Gordon, Jameson, Lund. Assists — Jameson 12. Service aces — Jameson. Digs — Cami Howie 6, Jameson 3.

Records — Armstrong-Potomac 3-1 overall.

