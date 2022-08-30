RANTOUL — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team lost its first match of the season on Tuesday with a 25-22, 26-24 loss to Rantoul.
Lily Jameson had four kills, 12 assists, three digs, a block and a ace for the Trojans, while Gracie Gordon had six kills and a block, Ella Lund had four kills and a block, Gigi Mulvaney had a kill and two blocks and Cami Howie had six digs.
The Trojans are 3-1 and will face LeRoy on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Rantoul
Rantoul 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0
A-P`22`24
Rantoul`25`26
Armstrong-Potomac Statistical leaders
Kills — Gracie Gordon 6, Lily Jameson 4, Ella Lund 4, Gigi Mulvaney. Blocks — Mulvaney 2, Gordon, Jameson, Lund. Assists — Jameson 12. Service aces — Jameson. Digs — Cami Howie 6, Jameson 3.
Records — Armstrong-Potomac 3-1 overall.
