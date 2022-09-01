LEROY — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team battled another tough team on the road on Thursday, losing 25-15, 25-19 to LeRoy.
Lily Jameson had three kills, four digs and 10 assists for the Trojans, while Gig Mulvaney had three kills, Kaylee Blackford had three kills, Ella Lund had three kills and nine digs, Cami Howie had seven digs and Tinley Parkerson had five digs.
The Trojans (3-2) lost their first match of the season on Tuesday against Rantoul.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At LeRoy
LeRoy 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0
A-P`15`19
LeRoy`25`25
A-P Statistical leaders
Kills — Lily Jameson 3, Kaylee Blackford 3, Gigi Mulvaney 3, Ella Lund 3. Blocks — Jameson, Mulvaney, Lund. Assists — Jameson 10. Service aces — Jameson, Lund. Digs — Lund 9, Cami Howie 7, Tinley Parkerson 5, Jameson 4.
Records — Armstrong-Potomac 3-2 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.