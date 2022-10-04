AP Logo

CULLOM — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team rallied to beat Tri-Point 24-26, 26-24, 25-19 on Tuesday.

Lily Jameson had 27 assists and 16 digs for Armstrong-Potomac, while Gracie Gordon had 12 kills, Ella Lund had seven kills, two blocks and three aces and Kyla Bullington had four kills and two blocks.

The Trojans are 14-9-1 and will play Watseka on Thursday.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At Cullom

Armstrong-Potomac 2, Tri-Point 1

A-P`24`26`25

Tri-Point`26`24`19

Armstrong-Potomac Statistical leaders

Kills — Gracie Gordon 12, Ella Lund 7, Kyla Bullington 4, Lily Jameson 3, Kaylee Blackford 2, Brynn Spencer. Blocks — Lund 2, Bullington 2, Jameson, Gordon. Assists — Jameson 27. Service aces — Lund 3, Blackford 2, Spencer , Jameson, Cami Howie. Digs — Jameson 16, Blackford 8, Spencer 8, Tinley Parkerson 7, Howie 7.

Records — Armstrong-Potomac 14-9-1 overall.

