CULLOM — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team rallied to beat Tri-Point 24-26, 26-24, 25-19 on Tuesday.
Lily Jameson had 27 assists and 16 digs for Armstrong-Potomac, while Gracie Gordon had 12 kills, Ella Lund had seven kills, two blocks and three aces and Kyla Bullington had four kills and two blocks.
The Trojans are 14-9-1 and will play Watseka on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Cullom
Armstrong-Potomac 2, Tri-Point 1
A-P`24`26`25
Tri-Point`26`24`19
Armstrong-Potomac Statistical leaders
Kills — Gracie Gordon 12, Ella Lund 7, Kyla Bullington 4, Lily Jameson 3, Kaylee Blackford 2, Brynn Spencer. Blocks — Lund 2, Bullington 2, Jameson, Gordon. Assists — Jameson 27. Service aces — Lund 3, Blackford 2, Spencer , Jameson, Cami Howie. Digs — Jameson 16, Blackford 8, Spencer 8, Tinley Parkerson 7, Howie 7.
Records — Armstrong-Potomac 14-9-1 overall.
