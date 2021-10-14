ARMSTRONG — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team got past Chrisman 25-23, 13-25, 25-19 on Thursday.
Kyla Bullington had 14 kills, two blocks and two digs for the Trojans, while Lily Jameson had 28 assist, three kills and two blocks, Mattie Kennel had eight kills, Gracie Gordon had four blocks and Madelyn Hudson had four aces.
The Trojans are 17-9 and 8-3 in the Vermilion Valley Conference heading into the Vermilion County Tournament on Saturday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Armstrong
Armstrong-Potomac 2, Chrisman 0
Chrisman`23`25`19
A-P`25`13`25
Armstrong-Potomac Statistical leaders
Kills — Kyla Bullington 14, Mattie Kennel 8, Lily Jameson 3, Gracie Gordon 2. Blocks — Gordon 4, Bullington 2, Jameson 2. Assists — Jameson 28. Service aces — Madelyn Hudson 4. Digs — Jameson 5, Bullington 2.
Records — Armstrong-Potomac 17-9 overall, 8-3 in Vermilion Valley Conference
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.