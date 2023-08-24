ARMSTRONG — The Armstrong-Potomac Trojans fell to 0-2 on the season with a 25-14, 25-10 loss to the Rantoul Eagles on Thursday night.
No individual statistics to report from Armstrong-Potomac.
Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 77F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Updated: August 24, 2023 @ 11:32 pm
