Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 77F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 77F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.