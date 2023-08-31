AP Trojan logo

ARMSTRONG — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team fell short in trying to get its first win of the season, losing 25-22, 25-18 to LeRoy on Thursday.

Gracie Gordon had four kills and five blocks for the Trojans, while Tinley Parkerson had six assists and four digs and Carly Grant had three kills, two aces and two assists.

The Trojans are 0-4 and will play at the Altamont Tournament on Saturday.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At Armstrong

LeRoy 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0

LeRoy`25`25

A-P`22`18

Armstrong-Potomac Statistical leaders

Kills — Gracie Gordon 4, Carly Grant 3. Blocks — Gordon 5. Assists — Tinley Parkerson 6, Grant 2. Service aces — Grant 2. Digs — Parkerson 4.

Records — Armstrong-Potomac 0-4 overall.

