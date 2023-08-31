ARMSTRONG — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team fell short in trying to get its first win of the season, losing 25-22, 25-18 to LeRoy on Thursday.
Gracie Gordon had four kills and five blocks for the Trojans, while Tinley Parkerson had six assists and four digs and Carly Grant had three kills, two aces and two assists.
The Trojans are 0-4 and will play at the Altamont Tournament on Saturday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Armstrong
LeRoy 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0
LeRoy`25`25
A-P`22`18
Armstrong-Potomac Statistical leaders
Kills — Gracie Gordon 4, Carly Grant 3. Blocks — Gordon 5. Assists — Tinley Parkerson 6, Grant 2. Service aces — Grant 2. Digs — Parkerson 4.
Records — Armstrong-Potomac 0-4 overall.
