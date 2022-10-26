FISHER — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team's season ended on Wednesday with a 25-13, 25-22 loss to LeRoy in an IHSA Class 1A regional semifinal.
Lily Jameson had 11 assists and 11 digs for the Trojans, while Ella Lund had four kills and a block, Gracie Gordon had three kills and block, Gigi Mulvaney and Kaylee Blackford each had two kills and Kyla Bullington and Kelsey Blackford each had 10 digs.
The Trojans end the season at 19-14-1.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At LeRoy
IHSA Class 1A Regional Semifinal
LeRoy 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0
LeRoy`25`25
A-P`13`22
Armstrong-Potomac Statistical leaders
Kills — Ella Lund 4, Gracie Gordon 3, Gigi Mulvaney 2, Kaylee Blackford 2, Lily Jameson. Blocks — Jameson, Lund, Gordon, Mulvaney. Assists — Jameson 11. Service aces — Lund, Jameson. Digs — Jameson 11, Kyla Bullington 10, Kelsey Blackford 10.
Records — Armstrong-Potomac 19-14-1 overall.
