WATSEKA — After losing the first set, the Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team would win the next two sets in a 12-25, 25-23, 25-16 win over Watseka on Thursday.
Lily Jameson had 28 assists and 14 digs for Armstrong-Potomac, while Kyla Bullington had 13 kills and eight digs, Gracie Gordon had six kills and three blocks and Cami Howie had 10 digs.
The Trojans are 15-9-1 and 5-3 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will host Hoopeston Area on Tuesday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Watseka
Armstrong-Potomac 2, Watseka 1
A-P`12`25`25
Watseka`25`23`16
Armstrong-Potomac Statistical leaders
Kills — Kyla Bullington 13, Gracie Gordon 6, Lily Jameson 4, Kaylee Blackford 4, Ella Lund 4, Gigi Mulvaney 3. Blocks — Gordon 3, Bullington, Mulvaney, Blackford. Assists — Jameson 28. Service aces — Lund 2, Blackford 2, Jameson. Digs — Jameson 14, Cami Howie 10, Blackford 9, Bullington 8.
Records — Armstrong-Potomac 15-9-1, 5-3 in Vermilion Valley Conference.
