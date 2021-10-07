ARMSTRONG — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team cruised to a 25-21, 25-16 win over Watseka on Thursday.
Kyla Bullington had nine kills, two blocks and four digs for the Trojans, while Lily Jameson had 20 assist with three kills and two aces and Mattie Kennel and Gracie Gordon each had five kills with Kennel getting three aces and nine digs and Gordon getting two blocks.
The Trojans are 15-9 overall and 6-3 in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Armstrong
Armstrong-Potomac 2, Watseka 0
Watseka`21`16
A-P`25`25
Armstrong-Potomac Statistical leaders
Kills — Kyla Bullington 9, Mattie Kennel 5, Gracie Gordon 5, Lily Jameson 3. Blocks — Bullington 2, Gordon 2. Assists — Jameson 20. Service aces — Kennel 3, Jameson 2, Cami Howie. Digs — Kennel 9, Howie 5, Bullington 4, Jameson 3.
Records — Armstrong-Potomac 15-9 overall, 6-3 in Vermilion Valley Conference.
