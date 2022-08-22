A-P logo

ARMSTRONG — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team started the season with a 25-16, 25-10 win over Schlarman Academy on Monday.

Ella Lund had eight kills and five digs for the Trojans while Kyla Bullington had six kills, Gracie Gordon had two blocks and Lily Jameson had 20 assists, four aces, two kills and a block.

The Trojans will host Heritage on Wednesday.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At Armstrong

Armstrong-Potomac 2, Schlarman Academy 0

Schlarman`16`10

A-P`25`25

Armstrong-Potomac Statistical leaders

Kills — Ella Lund 8, Kyla Bullington 6, Lily Jameson 2. Blocks — Gordon 2, Jameson. Assists — Jameson 20. Service aces — Jameson 4. Digs — Lund 5.

Records — Armstrong-Potomac 1-0 overall.

