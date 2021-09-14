OAKWOOD — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team was able to sweep Oakwood 25-11, 25-14 in Vermilion Valley Conference action on Tuesday.
Kyla Bullington had five kills, five blocks and six digs for the Trojans, while Madelyn Hudson had six kills, Lily Jameson ahd 17 assists, five digs, two blocks and a ace and Cadence Crull had five digs.
The Trojans are 9-4 overall and 2-0 in the VVC.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Oakwood
Armstrong-Potomac 2, Oakwood 0
A-P`25`25
Oakwood`11`14
Armstrong-Potomac Statistical leaders
Kills — Madelyn Hudson 6, Kyla Bullington 5. Blocks — Bullington 5, Lily Jameson 2. Assists — Jameson 17. Service aces — Jameson. Digs — BC: Bullington 6, Hameson 5, Cadence Crull 5.
Records — Armstrong-Potomac 9-4 overall, 2-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference.
