ARMSTRONG — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team won 25-20, 25-23 over Judah Christian on Friday.
Lily Jameson had 18 kills, six digs, three kills and two blocks for the Trojans, while Gracie Gordon had seven kills and a block, Kyla Bullington had five kills 10 digs and Tinley Parkerson had 11 digs.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Armstrong
Armstrong-Potomac 2, Judah Christian 0
J. Christian`20`23
AP`25`25
Armstrong-Potomac Statistical leaders
Kills — Gracie Gordon 7, Kyla Bullington 5, Kaylee Blackford 3, Lily Jameson 3, Gigi Mulvaney 2. Blocks — Mulvaney 2, Jameson 2, Gordon, Blackford Assists — Jameson 18. Service aces — Bullington. Digs — Tinley Parkerson 11, Bullington 10, Cami Howie 7, Jameson 6.
