ARMSTRONG — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team defeated Iroquois West 25-6, 25-16 on Thursday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Kyla Bullington had eight kills, two blocks and a ace for the Trojans, while Mattie Kennel had four kills and five aces, Lily Jameson had 15 assists and Madelyn Hudson had four aces.
The Trojans are 13-9 and 4-3 in the VVC.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Armstrong
Armstrong-Potomac 2, Iroquois West 0
I. West`6`16
A-P`25`25
Armstrong-Potomac Statistical leaders
Kills — Kyla Bullington 8, Mattie Kennel 4, Lily Jameson 2, Gracie Gordon 2. Blocks — Gordon 2, Bullington 2, Kennel. Assists — Jameson 15, Madelyn Hudson 2. Service aces — Kennel 5, Hudson 4, Bullington, Jameson.
Records — Armstrong-Potomac 13-9 overall, 4-3 in Vermilion Valley Conference.
