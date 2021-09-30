A-P logo

ARMSTRONG — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team defeated Iroquois West 25-6, 25-16 on Thursday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.

Kyla Bullington had eight kills, two blocks and a ace for the Trojans, while Mattie Kennel had four kills and five aces, Lily Jameson had 15 assists and Madelyn Hudson had four aces.

The Trojans are 13-9 and 4-3 in the VVC.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At Armstrong

Armstrong-Potomac 2, Iroquois West 0

I. West`6`16

A-P`25`25

Armstrong-Potomac Statistical leaders

Kills — Kyla Bullington 8, Mattie Kennel 4, Lily Jameson 2, Gracie Gordon 2. Blocks — Gordon 2, Bullington 2, Kennel. Assists — Jameson 15, Madelyn Hudson 2. Service aces — Kennel 5, Hudson 4, Bullington, Jameson. 

Records — Armstrong-Potomac 13-9 overall, 4-3 in Vermilion Valley Conference.

