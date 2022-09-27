ARMSTRONG — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team had just enough on Tuesday to beat Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 25-22, 25-23 in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Lily Jameson had 16 assists, 16 digs and five kills for the Trojans, while Kyle Bullington had seven kills, Kaylee Blackford had five kills and two blocks, Cami Howie had 13 digs and Tinley Parkerson had four aces.
The Trojans are 12-9-1 overall and 3-3 in the VVC and will face Iroquois West on Thursday. The Blue Devils will take on Watseka on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Armstrong
Armstrong-Potomac 2, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0
BHRA`22`23
A-P`25`25
Armstrong-Potomac Statistical leaders
Kills — Kyla Bullington 7, Lily Jameson 5, Kaylee Blackford 5, Gigi Mulvaney 3, Ella Lund 2. Blocks — Blackford 2, Mulvaney 2, Lund 2. Assists — Jameson 16. Service aces — Tinley Parkerson 4. Digs — Jameson 16, Howie 13.
Records — Armstrong-Potomac 12-9-1 overall, 3-3 in Vermilion Valley Conference.
