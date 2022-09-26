ARCOLA — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team beat Urbana and Tuscola and lost to Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond and Mowequa Central A&M to take fifth in the Arcola Volleyball Invitational.
Lily Jameson had 54 assists, 7 kills and 17 digs for the Trojans, while Kyla Bullington had 21kills and 24 digs, Gracie Gordon had nine kills and Gigi Mulvaney had nine kills and five blocks.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Arcola
Armstrong-Potomac 2, Urbana 0
A-P`25`25
Urbana`19`20
Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0
A-P`23`8
ALAH`25`25
Moweaqua Central A&M 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0
Central`25`25
A-P`23`23
Armstrong-Potomac 2, Tuscola 0
A-P`25`25
Tuscola`20`11
Armstrong-Potomac Statistical leaders
Kills — Kyla Bullington 21, Gracie Gordon 9, Lily Jameson 7 Ella Lund 7, Christine Bailey 2. Blocks — Gordon 5, Gigi Mulvaney 5, Jameson 3, Lund, Bailey. Assists — Jameson 54. Service aces — Tinley Parkerson 6, Ellie Cooper 5, Bullington 3, Kelsey Blackford 3, Lund 2, Kaylee Blackford 2. Digs — Bullington 24, Jameson 17, Parkerson 7, Cooper 6.
Records — A-P 11-9-1 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.