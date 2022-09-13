ARMSTRONG — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team swept past Oakwood 25-12, 25-19 on Tuesday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Lily Jameson had 11 assists, three aces and two kills for the Trojans, whole Gracie Gordon had five kills and block and Ella Lund had seven aces and two kills.
The Trojans are 7-5-1 and 1-1 in the VVC and will face Milford on Thursday, while the Comets will face Watseka on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Armstrong
Armstrong-Potomac 2, Oakwood 0
Oakwood`12`19
A-P`25`25
Armstrong-Potomac Statistical leaders
Kills — Gracie Gordon 5, Kyla Bullington 3, Lily Jameson 2, Gigi Mulvaney 2, Ella Lund 2, Kaylee Blackford. Blocks — Jameson, Gordon, Mulvaney. Assists — Jameson 11. Service aces — Lund 7, Cami Howie, Bullington, Blackford. Digs — Howie 5, Bullington 4, Jameson.
Records — Armstrong-Potomac 7-5-1 overall, 1-1 in Vermilion Valley Conference.
