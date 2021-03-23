ARMSTRONG — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team found a way to beat Chrisman 17-25, 25-19, 25-17.
Maecy Johnson had 12 kills, seven aces and three blocks for the Cardinals, while Reese Anderson had seven kills and a block and Hannah Lunger had 20 assists.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Armstrong
Armstrong-Potomac 2, Chrisman 1
Chrisman`25`19`17
A-P`17`25`25
Chrisman Statistical leaders
Kills — Maecy Johnson 12, Reese Anderson 7, Hannah Lunger 3, Kailey Phipps 2, Haley Chaney, Sequoyah Cook. Blocks — Johnson 3, Anderson, Lunger. Assists — Lunger 20, Phipps, Cook. Service aces — Johnson 7, Lunger, Phipps. Digs — Phipps 2, Lunger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.