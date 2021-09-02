Seeger logo

WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team swept past Parke Heritage on Thursday in Wabash River Conference action.

Riley Shrader had 16 kills with two blocks and 10 digs for the Patriots, while Sophia Ashby had 31 assists, four kills and four digs, Paige Laffoon had six kills and 13 digs and Anna Moore added six kills.

The Patriots are 5-3 and 2-1 in the WRC.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At West Lebanon, Ind.

Seeger 3, Parke Heritage 0

P. Heritage`12`19`19

Seeger`25`25`25

Seeger Statistical leaders

Kills — Riley Shrader 16, Paige Laffoon 6, Anna Moore 6, Sophia Ashby 4. Blocks — Shrader 2. Assists — Ashby 31. Digs — Ashby 14, Laffoon 13, Shrader 10.

Records — Seeger 5-3 overall, 2-1 in Wabash River Conference

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you