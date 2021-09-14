OXFORD, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team lost their second straight game on Tuesday in a 22-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-14 loss to Benton Central.
Alex Sutherlin had 11 kills and 17 digs for the Trojans, while Holly Linville had eight kills and 14 digs, Lauren Vale had seven kills and Karsyn Engle got 40 assists.
Covington is 11-5 and will take part in the Lafayette Jefferson Tournament on Saturday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Oxford, Ind.
Benton Central 3, Covington 1
Covington`25`18`21`15
Benton Central`22`25`25`25
Covington Statistical leaders
Kills — Alex Sutherlin 11, Holly Linville 8, Lauren Vale 7. Assists — Karsyn Engle 40. Digs — Sutherlin 17, Linville 14.
Records — Covington 11-5 overall.
