CAYUGA, Ind. – The Seeger teams won both the girls’ and boys’ Wabash River Conference track titles in the meet held at North Vermillion.
The Patriot girls’ squad broke two conference records on the way to defeating second-place South Vermillion by a 190-133 score.
The Seeger boys set no records but still handily won their side of the meet also by defeating second-place South Vermillion by a 144-110 total.
The Patriot girls captured the 800, 1,600, 3,200, 400 relay, 1,600 relay, 3,200 relay and the long jump events.
Their WRC records were set by Hadessah Austin in the 3,200 and the 3,200 relay team.
Austin’s time of 11:49.46 broke the 1988 record by Kelly Sites of Rockville of 12:07.00.
The 3200m relay team of Allison High, Libby Smith, Avah Watson and Austin ran a time of 10:20.00 which took down the 2011 record also set by Seeger of 10:30.37.
The boys won the 400, 800, 1,600, 400 relay, 1,600 relay, and the long jump contests.
Seeger head coach Miles Stucky said winning both sides of the meet did not come as a surprise after he got a look at the seeds.
“After I looked at them [the seeds], I knew that we had a little wiggle room,” he explained, “but you never know. Fortunately for us, we ran well tonight.”
Looking ahead, Stucky, who has been juggling his lineups in recent meets, says he has figured out who will run what at sectionals.
“It will be a battle,” he said. “BC [Benton Central] has some very good runners, but not maybe as many number two’s as we do. Twin Lakes will be the other team and they are deep.”
North Vermillion took third on the girls’ side with a total of 112 points, capturing the 100m hurdles along with the discus and shot put.
“Tycee [Crabtree] won both the field events and we got a second and third in them as well,” Lorie Turchi, the Falcon coach said. “It’s all about getting those second, thirds and fourths.”
She said she was pleased with the performance of her team and only wished for more athletes.
“If we had about five more, we’d be extraordinary,” she said. “I think we did well with the kids we have, but a few more would really help.”
The Falcon boys finished sixth with 37 points with their best finishers being Edney Carter and Atticus Blank finishing second behind Joey Shew of South Vermillion in the discus and shot put respectively.
Covington took fourth in the girls’ meet with 54 points while their boys were fifth with 76.
Trevor Dickerson, the Trojan head coach, complemented Savion Waddell for winning the high jump, freshman Coye Ferguson for his second place in the 400 in a personal best and Ashlynn Livengood with second place in the 100 hurdles.
“Those three were our best,” he said, “but the rest did an okay job for us tonight.”
Fountain Central took third on the boys’ side with 83 points while their one-girl team of Courtney Sims picked up five points for the Mustangs.
Winning for the team were Hayden Kler in the 3200m while Dan and Luke Adams finished 1-2 in both the 110m and 300m hurdles.
Attica has a small team and they finished seventh in the girls’ meet and eighth on the boys’ side.
Their best finishers were by Maddie Stamper with a fifth in the long jump and Rachel Smith who took seventh in the shot put and eighth in the discus.
Burt Tuggle finished third in the 3,200 and seventh in the 1,600 while Jamairie Johnson and Braeden Haddock were fifth and sixth, respectively, in the shot put.
The one comment that kept coming up in discussions with all the coaches was the drop in performances in most of the disciplines.
“That year off really hurt,” Turchi said. “Not many kids were able to work out during the pandemic and some of them seem to almost be starting over.”
She noted were a few who managed to stick with their training, but said, “most were stuck at home and couldn’t do much to get better – and it’s been that way all year.”
PREP BOYS TRACK
At Cayuga, Ind.
Wabash River Conference Meet
Team results — 1. Seeger 144, 2. South Vermillion110, 3. Fountain Central 83, 4. Parke Heritage 80, 5. Covington 76, 6. North Vermillion 37, 7. Riverton Parke 25, 8. Attica 24.
Individual results
Long jump — 1. Gabe Coffman (S) 19-11 3/4, 2. Scott Smith (S) 19-2 1/2, 3. Sam Natale (SV) 19-0
High jump — 1. Savion Waddell (C) 6-1, 2. Nas McNeal (PH) 5-10 1/4, 3. Smith 5-10
Shot Put — 1. Joey Shew (SV) 44-8, 2. Atticus Blank (NV) 42-6, 3. James Mancourt (SV) 41-3
Discus — 1. Shew 138-11, 2. Carter Edney (NV) 126-7, 3. Brock Thomason (S) 123-10
100 meters — 1. Joel Gooch (PH) 11.50, 2. Ethan Hernandez (S) 11.60, 3. Dalton Payton (SV) 11.80
200 meters — 1. Gooch 23.56, 2. Payton 23.84, 3. Rayce Carr (S) 24.03
400 meters — 1. Gabe Coffman (S) 54.03, 2. Coye Ferguson (C) 54.79, 3. Trysten Hightower (RP) 55.29
800 meters — 1. Kolton Pearson (S) 2:15.35, 2. Hernandez 2:18.16, 3. Bradley Lewsader (C) 2:19.02
110 hurdles — 1. Dan Adams (FC) 17.02, 2. Luke Adams (FC) 17.50, 3. Jacob Ramsay (PH) 17.75
300 hurdles — 1. Dan Adams 43.82, 2. Luke Adams (FC) 44.71, 3. Shew 44.77
1,600 — 1. Kolton Pearson (S) 5:05.10, 2. Hayden Kler (FC) 5:08.64, 3. Luke Bush (SV) 5:09.64
3,200 — 1. Kler 10:42.81, 2. Pearson 11:30.67, 3. Burke Tuggle (A) 11:40.75
400 relay — 1. Seeger (Smith, Carr, Hernandez, Peyton Chinn) 45.67, 2. Parke Heritage 45.81, 3. South Vermillion 47.87
1,600 relay — 1. Seeger (Coffman, Carr. Hernandez, Pearson) 3:43.51, 2. Covington (Rico Mandolini, Alex Black, Lewsader, Coye Ferguson) 3:46.91, 3. Parke Heritage 3:51.79
3,200 relay — 1. South Vermillion 9:16.70, 2. Fountain Central (Issac Gayler, Ethan Mellady, Austin Pickett, Nathan Solomon) 9:19.55, 3. Covington (Blake Bova, Mason Duprey, Lewsader, Wyatt Woodrow) 9:22.43
PREP GIRLS TRACK
At Cayuga, Ind.
Wabash River Conference Meet
Team results — 1. Seeger 190, 2. South Vermillion 133, 3. North Vermillion 112, 4. Covington 54, 5. Parke Heritage 39, 6. Riverton Parke 24, 7. Attica 10, 8. Fountain Central 5.
Individual results
Long jump — 1. Paige Laffoon (S) 15-7 1/4, 2. Mickey Thomas (NV) 14-3, 3. Mikaitlny Klyaic (SV) 14-2 1/4
High jump — 1. Torie Williams (SV) 5-2, 2. Laffoon 4-10, 3. Jade Smith (PH) 4-8
Shot Put — 1. Tycee Crabtree (NV) 30-10, 2. Saige Knosp (S) 29-6, 3. Braylee Brown (NV) 28-9
Discus — 1. Crabtree 95-0, 2. Brookelyn Brown (NV) 94-4 1/2, 3. Kendal Knosp (S) 89-10
100 meters — 1. Claire Kendrick (SV) 13.40, 2. Areria Ancil (S) 13.74, 3. Emily Smith (S) 14.37
200 meters — 1. Kendrick 27.97, 2. Ancil 28.69, 3. Laffoon 28.72
400 meters — 1. Claire Kendrick (SV) 1:02.49, 2. Allison High (S) 1:03.86, 3. Avah Watson (S) 1:07.95
800 meters — 1. Nataleigh Yarbrough (S) 2:37.19, 2. Emily Mager (RP) 2:52.05, 3. Lauren McBride (S) 2:54.11
100 hurdles — 1. Mickey Thomas (NV) 17.55, 2. Ashylynn Livengood (C) 18.45, 3. Isabelle Puterbaugh (S) 18.49
300 hurdles — 1. Puterbaugh 52.68, 2. Thomas 53,55, 3. Klayic 56.59
1,600 — 1. Jennifer Romero (S) 5:37.25, 2. Hadessah Austin (S) 5:52.10, 3. Sydney Kramer (PH) 6:13.36
3,200 — 1. Austin 11:49.46, 2. Libby Smith (S) 12:26.78, 3. Haley Wanninger (SV) 13:56.78
400 relay — 1. Seeger (Emily Smith, ANcil, Laffoon, Puterbaugh) 54.09, 2. North Vermillion (Thomas, Megan Davis, Lauren Ellis, Savannah Pollard) 55.53, 3. Covington (Kenzie Richardson, Sierra Krepton, Livengood, Lily Mullins) 57.31
1,600 relay — 1. Seeger (Ancil, High, Romero, Watson) 4:30.94, 2. North Vermillion (Davis, Pollard, Autumn Vore, Ellis), 3. South Vermillion 4:59.94
3,200 relay — 1. Seeger (High, Libby Smith, Watson, Austin) 10:20, 2. South Vermillion 12:18.66, 3. Riverton Parke 12:19.18
