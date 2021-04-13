WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger boys and girls track teams were able to beat North Vermillion's teams on Tuesday.
In the boys meet, Gabe Coffman won the long jump (19 feet, seven inches), high jump (6-0) and 400 meters (57.64 seconds) for the Patriots, while Rayce Carr won the 200 (23.82), Kolton Pearson won the 800 (2:13.43), Elijah Reynolds took the 110 hurdles, Jesse Smith won the 300 hurdles 51.17, Brock Thomason won the discus (113-7) and Konner Brenner won the 1,600 (5:53).
The 400 (47.67), 1,600 (4:11) and 3,200 (12:12) relay teams also won for the Patriots.
Matthew Jackson won the shot put for the Falcons (39-9), while Royce Barna won the 100 (12:04) and Tony Tucker took the 3,200 (15:35).
In the girls meet, Paige Laffoon won the long jump (15-1), high jump (4-8) and 400 run (1:09.78), while Areria Ancil won the 100 (13.29) and 800 (2:59.21), Isabelle Puterbaugh took the 200 (29.38), Berlyn Guminski won the 300 hurdles 57.58, Nataleigh Yarborough won the 1,600 (6:16.9) and Avah Watson won the 3,200 (13:34.88).
The Seeger 400 (57.62), 1,600 (4:50.60) and 3,200 (13:02) relays also won.
Tycee Crabtree won the shot put (28-7) and discus (88-1) for North Vermillion, while Mickey Thomas won the 100 hurdles (19.2)
PREP BOYS TRACK
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Team results — 1. Seeger 90, 2, North Vermillion 28
Individual results
Long jump — 1. Gabe Coffman (S) 19-7, 2. Rayce Carr (S) 19-3, 3. Evan Naylor (NV) 17/11-8
High jump — 1. Coffman (S) 6-0
Shot Put — 1. Matthew Jackson (NV) 39-9, 2. Jesse Wolber (S) 39-6 1/2, 3. Atticus Blank (NV) 38-4
Discus — 1. Brock Thomason (S) 113-7, 2. Carter Edney (NV) 1-3-1, 2. Jeremiah Ziebart (NV) 102-2
100 meters — 1. Royce Barna 12.04, 2. Colin Reitz (S) 12.31, 3. Peyton Chinn (S) 12.36
200 meters — 1. Rayce Carr (S) 23.82, 2. Coffman 25.86, 3. Naylor 26.45
400 meters — 1. Coffman 57.64, 2. Cody Trejon (NV) 59.38
800 meters — 1. Kolton Pearson (S) 2:13.43, 2. Ethan Guminski (S) 2:28.74
110 hurdles — 1. Elijah Reynolds (S) 21.13, 2. Conner Heidenrich 21.51, 3. Cody Waling (S) 21.57
300 hurdles — 1. Jesse Smith (S) 51.17, 2. Waling 52.51, 3. Heidenrich 52.63
1,600 — 1. Konner Brenner (S) 5:53
3,200 — 1. Tony Tucker (NV) 15.35, 2. Gus Frasch (S) 13:49, 3. Tyrus Lathrop (S) 16:53.57
400 relay — 1. Seeger 47.67, 2. North Vermillion 50.31
1,600 relay — 1. Seeger 4:11, 2. Seeger B 4:29.99, 3. North Vermillion 5:17.95
3,200 relay — 1. Seeger 12:12
PREP GIRLS TRACK
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Team results — 1. Seeger 94, North Vermillion 25.
Individual results
Long jump — 1. Paige Laffoon (S) 15-1, 2. Anna Moore (S) 12-1 1/2, 3. Megan Davis (NV) 12-4-1/2
High jump — 1. Laffoon 4-8
Shot Put — 1. Tycee Crabtree (NV) 28-7, 2. Kendal Knosp (S) 27-2, 3. Braylee Brown (NV) 26-7 1/2
Discus — 1. Crabtree 88-1, 2. Knosp 82-4, 3. Lauren Ellis (NV) 79-2
100 meters — 1. Areria Ancil (S) 13.29, 2. Emily Smith (S) 13.77, 3. Savannah Pollard (NV) 14.19
200 meters — 1. Isabelle Puterbaugh (S) 29.38, 2. Smith 30.98, 3. Allyson Thornborough (S) 32.3
400 meters — 1. Laffoon 1:09.78, 2. Moore 1:16.96, 3. Jenny Velazquez (S) 1:19.83
800 meters — 1. Ancil 2:59.21. 2. Emma Hays (S) 3:04.80
100 hurdles — 1. Mickey Thomas (NV) 19.2, 2. Berlyn Guminski (S) 19.78, 3. Thornsborough 21.54
300 hurdles — 1. Guminski 57.58, 2. Abby Barger (S) 59.02, 3. Thomas 1:00.03
1,600 — 1. Nataleigh Yarborough (S) 6:16.9, 2. Hays 6:57, 3. Rachel Hazelwood (NV) 8:58.4
3,200 — 1. Avah Watson (S) 13:34.88, 2. Autumn Vore (NV) 16:56
400 relay — 1. Seeger 57.62, 2. North Vermillion 59.5
1,600 relay — 1. Seeger 4:50.60, 2. Seeger B 5:19.86, 3. North Vermillion 5:42.84
3,200 relay — 1. Seeger 13:02
