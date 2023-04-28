WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger Patriots won both the boys’ and girls’ sections of the Bi-County track meet, an event that took a week to complete.
The meet started on April 20 and moved through the boys’ 400 meter race before lightning put a halt to the activities.
A week later, the meet resumed in better conditions that in day one as the wind was much calmer.
It may be that the wind aided some events and hindered others on the opening day according to several of the athletes.
Nick Ferati of Covington won the long jump with a leap of 19’09” (6.01m) and said that the wind helped him reach a personal best.
Paige Laffoon of Seeger who won the high jump and long jump said she was not bothered much by the wind, “except that you had to figure out how far from the bar to start your jump.”
Brailey Hoagland of Fountain Central was the lone winner for the Mustang girls as she won the 100, 200 and 300 hurdles at the meet, breaking a school and Bi-County record in her first race.
Hoagland ran a 12.2 hand-timed 100m to break the school record formerly held by Carla (Frink) Everett from 1979 of 12.25 and the Bi-County record set by Lacey Harmon of Covington in 2009 of 12.40.
In the girls’ competition, Seeger won the meet with 116 points followed by Fountain Central with 53, Covington with 38 and Attica with four.
The other Patriot wins were by Emily Greene in the 800, Hayden Frodge in the 1,600 and 3,200 races, Saige Knosp in the discus and the shot put, and the three relays (400, 1,600, and 3,200).
Covington picked up two victories with Ashlynn Livengood taking the 100 hurdles and Lexi Slider winning the 400.
The top finisher for Attica was Madilyn Stamper who took fourth in the long jump.
The boys’ meet was won by Seeger with 96 points with Fountain Central edging Covington 56 to 55 and Attica taking fourth with 14.
Seeger was led by Ethan Hernandez who won the 100, 200, 400 and ran leg 2 of the winning 1,600 relay.
Joining him in the winner’s circle for the Patriots were Konner Brenner in the 800, Ethan Guminski in the 1,600, Cody Waling in the 110 and 300 hurdles along with the 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams.
Fountain Central got wins from Hayden Kler in the 3,200 and Caven Brown in the discus and shot put.
Covington had Bradley Lewsader win the high jump, Ferati in the long jump and their 400 relay team.
Attica’s best finishes were a second place in the 300 hurdles by Rylan Farrell and a third place in the 200 by Kyler Stamper.
Greg Flint is a freelance writer/photographer for the Commercial-News. He can be reached at: gfphoto@gfphoto web.com
