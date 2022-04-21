VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Seeger boys and girls track teams beat out the rest at Thursday's Bi-County meet.
The boys team had 102 points, beating out Fountain Central's 57, Covington's 43 ant Attica's 25.
Rayce Carr won the 100 (11.32 seconds) and 200 (23.35) for the Patriots, while Gabe Coffman won the long jump (20 feet, 3 3/4 inches), Brock Thomason won the discus (138-9), Ethan Hernandez won the 400 (54.89), Peyton Chinn won the 300 hurdles (47.67) and Nathan Odle won the 1,600 run (5:22). Also the 1,600 (3:44) and 3,200 (9:06.95) relay teams won for Seeger.
Hayden Kler won the 3,200 (10:57) for the Mustangs, while the 400 relay team won in 47.17.
Bradley Lewsader won the high jump (5-6) and 800 run (2:16.54) for Covington, while Nick Ferati won the 100 hurdles (18.65).
The Patriot girls had 123 points, while Covington had 55, Fountain Central had 27 and Attica had six.
Paige Laffoon won the 200 (27.54), the long jump (14-9 3/4) and high jump (4-10) for Seeger, while Saige Knosp won the shot put (30-3) and discus (96-2 1/2), Jennifer Romeron won the 1,600 (6:10) and 3,200 (11:40), Dessie Austin won the 800 (2:31.59), Avah Watson won the 400 (1:08.23) and the 1,600 (4:45) and 3,200 (11:28) relay teams also won.
Ashlynn Livengood won the 100 hurdles (18.03) and the 400 relay team (54.10) won for Covington, while Brailey Hoagland won the 100 (13.06) and 300 hurdles (53.16) for Fountain Central.
PREP BOYS TRACK
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Bi-County Meet
Team results — 1. Seeger 102, 2. Fountain Central 57, 3. Covington 43, Attica 25
Individual results
High jump — 1. Bradley Lewsader (C) 5-6, 2. Gabe Coffman (S) 5-4, 3. Seth Martin (FC) 5-4
Long jump — 1. Coffman 20-3 3/4, 2. Rayce Carr (S) 18-10 1/2, 3. Cadin Garrett (FC) 18-9
Shot Put — 1. Jamarie Johnson (A) 39-7 1/2, 2. Peyton Chinn (S) 37-9, 3. Braden Haddock (A) 36-9
Discus — 1. Brock Thomason (S) 138-9, 2. Haddock 107-10 1/2, 3. Ashton Squirek (A) 107-7
100 meters — 1. Carr 11.32, 2. Martin 11.80, 3. Jonas Burris-Bynch (C) 11.83
200 meters — 1. Carr 23.35, 2. Cadin Garrett (FC) 24.30, 3. Finn McLain (S) 24.36
400 meters — 1. Ethan Hernandez (S) 54.89, 2. Coffman 55.84, 3. Avery Powell (A) 56.86
800 meters — 1. Lewsader 2:16.54, 2. Konner Brenner (S) 2:17.88, 3. Riley Nelson (FC) 2:18.08
110 hurdles — 1. Nick Ferati (C) 18.65, 2. Chinn 18.93, 3. Bleron Saliji (C) 19.86
300 hurdles — 1. Chinn 47.67, Cody Waling (S) 48.09,3. Ferati 51.91
1,600 — 1. Nathan Odle (S) 5.22, 2. Nathan Solomon (FC) 5.33, 3. Wyatt Woodrow (C) 5:40
3,200 — 1. Hayden Kler (FC) 10:57, 2. Ethan Guminski (S) 11:19, 3. Odle 12:01
400 relay — 1. Fountain Central 47.17, 2. Seeger 48.17, 3. Covington 48.45
1,600 relay — 1. Seeger 3:44, 2. Fountain Central 3:44.91, 3. Covington 4:10.09
3,200 relay — 1.Seeger 9:06.95, 2. Fountain Central 9:10.88, 3. Covington 11:18.83
PREP GIRLS TRACK
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Bi-County Meet
Team results — 1. Seeger 123, 2. Covington 55, 3. Fountain Central 27, 4. Attica 6
Individual results
High jump — 1. Paige Laffoon 4-10, 2. Lexi Slider (C) 4-8, 3. Saige Knosp (S) 4-4
Long jump — 1. Laffoon 14-9 3/4, 2. Brailey Hoagland (FC) 14-7 1/2, 3. Anna Moore (S) 13-5 1/2
Shot Put — 1. Knosp 30-3, 2. Mary Greene (S) 30-1, 3. Micah Stonecipher (C) 24-10
Discus — 1. Knosp 96-2 1/2, 2. Bernadette Goeppner (C) 76-5 1/2, 3. Stonecipher 70-6
100 meters — 1. Hoagland 13.06, 2. Areria Ancil (S) 13.40, 3. Summer Krepton (C) 13.79
200 meters — 1. Laffoon 27.54. 2. Ancil 28.14, 3. Krepton 29.87
400 meters — 1. Avah Watson (S) 1:08.23, 2. Abby Monroe (S) 1:10.14, 3. McKenna Massey (A) 1:13.95
800 meters — 1. Dessie Austin (S) 2:31.59, 2. Emma Hays (S) 2:56.64, 3. Courtney Sims (FC) 6:59.43
100 hurdles — 1. Ashlynn Livengood (C) 18.03, 2. Berlyn Guminski (S) 19.92, 3. Moore 21.21
300 hurdles — 1. Hoagland 53.16, 2. Livengood 56.30, 3. Guminski 56.8
1,600 — 1. Jennifer Romero (S) 6:10.63, 2. Austin 6:10.84, 3. Sims 6:59.43
3,200 — 1. Romero 11.40, 2. Lauren McBride (S) 12:51.72
400 relay — 1. Covington 54.10, 2. Seeger 56.65
1,600 relay — 1. Seeger 4:45.01, 2. Fountain Central 4:57.34, 3. Covington 5:19.79
3,200 relay — 1. Seeger 11:28.18
