CAYUGA, Ind. – The Seeger girls and the South Vermillion boys won the Wabash River Conference track meet held at North Vermillion.
It was a repeat of last year’s outcome with Seeger not quite as dominant on the girls’ side, winning 151.5 to 109 over South Vermilion while the boys saw the same three-point difference between the two schools at 140-137.
Paige Laffoon and Hadessah Austin led the way for the Patriots as the former won the 400 meter run and long jump while the latter took the 1,600 (in WRC record time) and 3,200 races.
They were joined in the winner’s circle by the 1,600 relay team (which included Laffoon) and the 3,200 relay team.
Parke Heritage was third with 103 points and North Vermillion fourth with 71.
Lauren Ellis of the Falcons broke her own school record in the discus with a throw of 114-02 that topped the old mark by four feet.
The girls 400 relay team of Ellis, Aylah Ross, Autumn Vore and Savannah Pollard won their race and Isabell Edney took second for the squad in the shot put.
Fountain Central was fifth with Brailey Hoagland winning the 100, 200 and the 300 hurdles to lead the Mustangs.
Riverton Parke was sixth with 50.5 points and Covington took seventh with 26.5.
The top finishers for the Trojans was Ashlynn Livengood who took fourth in both the 100m and 300m hurdles with Lexi Slider tying for that same spot in the high jump.
On the boys’ side of the meet, South Vermillion captured the 100, the 400 relay, the high jump and the long jump, but their depth was just enough to insure they finished ahead of Seeger.
The Patriots saw Ethan Hernandez win the 200 and 400 races along with anchoring the winning 1,600 relay team.
Nathan Odle won the 1,600 for them with Ethan Guminski taking second in the 3,200. Cody Waling won the 110 hurdles and was third in the 300 version.
The 3,200 relay team also took first in their race for the Patriots.
Parke Heritage took third for the boys with 101 points and Daniel Rector, the Wolves’ head coach said it was record-setting night for his team as the squad set school bests in both 800 races, the 300 hurdles and the long jump with most of the records being set by sophomores.
“If we can keep them,” he said, “we could be pretty good in the next couple of years, but it was a good night tonight.”
North Vermillion took fourth on the boys’ side with 63 points headed by a double win by Jeremiah Ziebart in the shot put and discus and Atticus Blank taking third in both.
Covington was fifth with 54 points Bradley Lewsader who was second in the 800 and helped the Trojans to a second in the 1,600 relay.
Nick Ferati said he was having an off night in both the hurdles and the long jump, but the senior managed a third place in the latter event.
Fountain Central scored 46 points to take sixth led by Hayden Kler, who won the 3,200, was fourth in the 1,600 and helped the 3,200 relay to a second-place finish.
Taking eighth was Attica who scored nine points with Rylan Farrell finishing 5th in the 300m hurdles and Kyler Stamper taking 7th in the 200 to go with a sixth place in the 400 relay.
The Ramblers had only four on their boys’ team and no girls competing.
Looking ahead to the sectionals next week, South Vermillion coach Andy Guinn said he was pleased his boys’ team won.
“Today we’re the big school at this meet,” he explained, “but next week we’re one of the smaller ones. It’ll be tough down there [Terre Haute].”
Miles Stucky, the Seeger head coach said he set up his teams in the hopes of winning both sides of the match, but that “it didn’t work in every event.”
He said he might be shifting a few runners in the sectionals next week but will not decide until the seeding times come out in the next day or so.
Greg Flint is a freelance writer/photographer for the Commercial-News. He can be reached at: gfphoto@gfphoto web.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.