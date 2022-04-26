CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Seeger girls team beat out North Montgomery Crawfordsville and Fountain Central in a meet on Monday.
Hadessah Austin won the 1,600 (5 minutes, 40 seconds) and 3,200 (12:12) for the Patriots while Paige Laffoon won the 100 meter dash (13.25 seconds) and the high jump (5 feet), while Avah Watson won the 400 (1:08.08), Jennifer Romero won the 800 (2:36.06), Charlee Dillon won the 200 (30.88), and Mary Greene won the shot put (28-2). The 400 relay team won in 55.66 and the 3,200 relay team won in 11:21.28.
Madi Morgan was second in the 400 (1:13.38) and Rylee Simko was third in the 200 (31.53) for Fountain Central.
In the boys meet, Seeger was third as Rayce Carr won the 100 (12.07), Ethan Hernandez won the 400 (54.39). Layne Lynch won the 200 (24.68) and the 400 relay team (47.97) won for Fountain Central.
