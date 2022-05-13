CAYUGA, Ind. — The Seeger girls and the South Vermillion boys won the Wabash River Conference track meet held at North Vermillion.
The Patriot girls almost doubled the total of the second place North Vermillion Falcons, but the Wildcat boys barely eked out a win over Seeger.
One-two finishes by the Seeger girls in the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter races along with wins in the 200m, all three relays as well as the long jump, high jump and shot put gave the squad 179 points to win the championship.
Jennifer Romero and Hadessah Austin were 1-2 in the 800 and 1,600 races while Lauren McBride and Adara Austin did the same in the 3,200.
Runner-up North Vermillion got a win in the shot put, but used their depth to edge South Vermillion 91-87.
Just competing really was win enough for the Falcons as only the day before a sophomore at their high school had been killed in an automobile accident and it was on the minds of the team as they wore a number 34 in remembrance of him.
Coach Lorie Turchi said at least half the girls on the team called her to see if the meet was still on.
Told it was, the coaches and squad met before the event and decided to go out and do the best they could to honor him.
Turchi said the goal for the team was to finish second behind Seeger, or at least ahead of South Vermillion, but midway through the contest, Lauren Ellis picked up an injury that her coach said would impact the 400 relay she was running, the discus, the 400 and the 1,600 relay.
“That may be the difference between us beating them [South Vermillion] or not,” she said.
It turned out that Ellis had to withdraw from the 400 (stepping off after the start to as to still be eligible to run the 1,600 relay later in the meet) but was able to finish the discus and run in the final relay to help the Falcons stay a spot ahead of the Wildcats.
Covington girls took fourth with 60 points and coach Shelby Pineda saying, “We had so many seconds tonight.”
The team took second in 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 400 relay and high jump. Fountain Central finished fifth with 50 points but did see Brailey Hoagland set a school record in wining the 400m in 1:07.79, breaking the old record of 1:02.37 by Christin Chambers in 1998.
South Vermillion boys managed to put out a 150-147 win over Seeger with Patriot coach Miles Stucky saying the difference was all the second-place finishers for the Wildcats.
“Either we or they seemed to finish first in most of the races, but they won with their guys,” he explained. “They’d have a fifth seed and he take second. We’d be thinking from the times, we’d be there, but they were there instead.”
Fountain Central took third with 83.5 points, with Hayden Kler winning both the 1600 and 3200m races.
North Vermillion was fourth, a good result for the Falcon boys according to their coach, Bill Woodard.
“Coming in, we could have finished anywhere from fourth to sixth,” he said, “and I figured fifth would be most likely.”
Instead his team took fourth with 56 points and wins in the shot put by Carter Edney and in the discus by Jeremiah Ziebart who set a school record and WRC record with a throw of 151-08.
The old school record was 147-00 set in 1988 and the WRC record had been 151-01 by Eli Radke of Seeger in 2000.
Covington came in sixth with 54 points with their top finisher being Bradley Lewsader who took second in the high jump and the 800.
PREP BOYS TRACK
At Cayuga, Ind.
Wabash River Conference meet
Team results — 1. South Vermillion 150, 2. Seeger 147, 3. Fountain Central 83.5, 4. North Vermillion 56, Parke Heritage 54, 6. Covington 44, 7. Riverton Parke 19.5, 8. Attica 18
Individual results
High jump — 1. Luke Bash (SV) 6-2, 2. Bradley Lewsader (C) 6-0, 3. Seth Martin (FC) 5-6
Long jump — 1. Gabe Coffman (S) 21-3 1/4, 2. Eli Peaslee (18-3 1/2), 3. Carson Cox (RP) 18-00
Shot Put — 1. Carter Edney (NV) 44-6, 2. Tristan Benskin (SV) 43-7, 3. James Mancourt (SV) 43-3
Discus — 1. Jeremiah Ziebart (NV) 15-18, 2. Edney 134-11, 3. Brock Thomason (S) 133-6
100 meters — 1. Joel Gooch (PH) 11.25, 2. Chris Beverly (SV) 11.28, 3. Rayce Carr (S) 11.57
200 meters — 1. Gooch 22.28, 2. Beverly 22.43, 3. Carr 23.28
400 meters — 1. Dalton Payton (SV) 32.08, 2. Ethan Hernandez (S) 53.12, 3. Issac Gayler (FC) 56.24
800 meters — 1. Konner Brenner (S) 2:12.21, 2. Lewsader 2:14.21, 3. Bryce MacLaren (SV) 2:18.34
110 hurdles — 1. Ben Cottrell (SV) 18.02, 2. Cody Waling (S) 18.05, 3. Peyton Chinn (S) 19.24
300 hurdles — 1. Aedon King (PH) 44.20, 2. Cottrell 44.96, 3. Dylan Hill (SV) 46.34
1,600 — 1. Hayden Kler (FC) 5:02.50, 2. Nathan Odle (S) 5:04.76, 3. Ethan Guminski (S) 5:05.09
3,200 — 1. Kler 11:12.82, 2. Guminski 11:21.72, 3. Knic Royer (SV) 11:31.41
400 relay — 1. South Vermillion 45.66, 2. Seeger (Thomason, Chill, Carr, Finn McLain) 46.42, 3. Fountain Central (Austin Pickett, Seth Martin, Layne Lynch, Ethan Mellady) 46.49
1,600 relay — 1. Seeger (Coffman, McLain, Brenner, Hernandez) 3:39.05, 2. Fountain Central (Riley Nelson, Pickett, Martin, Mellady) 3:39.06, 3. South Vermillion 3:41.24
3,200 relay — 1. Seeger (Brenner, Guminski, Odle, Hernandez) 9:03.01, 2. Fountain Central (Mellady, Nelson, Kler, Nathan Solomon) 9:20.76
PREP GIRLS TRACK
At Cayuga, Ind.
Wabash River Conference Tournament
Team results — 1. Seeger 179, 2. North Vermillion 91, 3. South Vermillion 87, 4. Covington 60, 5. Fountain Central 50, 6. Riverton Parke 44, 7. Parke Heritage 42, 8. Attica 8
Individual results
High jump — 1. Paige Laffoon (S) 5-0, 2. Lexi Slider (C) 4-10, 3. Torie Williams (SCV) 4-8
Long jump — 1. Laffoon 16-3 1/2, 2. Brailey Hoagland (FC) 15-10 1/2, 3. Aylah Ross (NV) 14-7
Shot Put — 1. Tycee Crabtree (NV) 35-2, 2. Ozofu Magaji (SV) 32-9, 3. Isabell Edney (NV) 32-3
Discus — 1. Saige Knosp (S) 97-0, 2. Crabtree 95-11, 3. Cassie Miller (PH) 88-11
100 meters — 1. Hoagland 13.26, 2. Areria Ancil (S) 13.55, 3. Alyssa Fleschner (PH) 13.95
200 meters — 1. Ancil 28.44, Fleschner 29.19, 3. Savannah Pollard (NV) 30.06
400 meters — 1. Hoagland 1:01.79, 2. Avah Watson (S) 1:06.32, 3. Abby Monroe (S) 1:09.22
800 meters — 1. Jennifer Romero (S) 2:28.43, 2. Hadessah Austin (S) 2:29.50, 3. Michaela Cohee (SV) 2:48.09
100 hurdles — 1. Mikaitlyn Klayic (SV) 17.85, 2. Ashlynn Livengood (C) 18.06, 3. Ashley Pollard (SV) 18.42
300 hurdles — 1. Klayic 52.59, Livengood 54.34, 3. Pollard 56.02
1,600 — 1. Romero 5:26.30, 2. Hadessah Austin 5:27.88, 3. Haley Wanninger (SV) 6:29.43
3,200 — 1. Lauren McBride (S) 12:55.22, 2. Adara Austin (S) 13:30.78, 3 Wanninger 14:04.66
400 relay — 1. Seeger (Ancil, Emily Smith, Charlee Dillon, Laffoon) 53.83. 2. Covington (Livnegood, Lily Mullins, Kennedie Cadman, Summer Krepton) 56.71, 3. South Vermillion 57.25
1,600 relay — 1. Seeger (Romero, Watson, Laffoon, Hadessah Austin) 4:25.50, 2. Fountain Central (Rylee Simko, Madi Morgan, Courtney Sims, Hoagland) 4:45.15, 3. North Vermillion (Lauren Ellis, Laya Strubberg, Autumn Vore, Aylah Ross) 4:51.03
3,200 relay — 1. Seeger (McBride, Adara Austin, Emma Hays, Watson) 12:19.67, 2. Riverton Parke 13:33.99, 3. North Vermillion (Rachel Hazelwood, Strubberg, Baylee Crabtree, Lacy Peevler) 15:24.81
