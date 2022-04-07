CATLIN — The Salt Fork track teams hosted the third annual Salt Fork Invite on Thursday and a lot of meet records were set.
The Storm's boys team won the team title with Garrett Taylor setting meet records in the shot put (15.11m) and discus (49.40m), Nathan Kirby set a meet record in the 110 hurdles (14.68 seconds) and won the 200 dash (23.5) and the 300 hurdles (42.74), Dylan Diaz set a record for the triple jump (12.01m), the 400 relay team of Brysen Vasquez, Ben Jessup, Ethan McLain and Kirby won in 44.52 to set a record and the 1,600 team of Diaz, Smooth, Vasquez and McLain won in 3:40.12.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin was third with Emerson Thorlton setting a 3,200 record at 10:32.07 and Murphy McCool won the 400 dash (53.93). Westville was seventh with Andre Johnson setting a record in the long jump (6.25m) and also won the high jump (1.78m).
In the girls meet, Salt Fork was second with Brynlee Keeran setting a record in the triple jump (10.52m) and also won the long jump (4.79m), Macie Russell won the 1,600 (5:40.90), Shelby McGee won the 100 hurdles (16.61) and Olivia Birge won the shot put (11.63m) and the discus (35.36m).
BHRA was fifth with Ella McFarland taking second in the triple jump (9.55m) and Westville was sixth with Savannah Tyler taking second in the 100 13.64) and 200 (28.36).
PREP BOYS TRACK
At Catlin
Salt Fork Invitational
Team results — 1. Salt Fork 110, 2. Maroa-Forsyth 85.5, 3. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 74, 4. Heyworth 62, 5. Urbana University 51, 6. Iroquois West 45.5, 7. Westville 40.5, 8. Oakwood 33, 9. Judah Christian 32, 10. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibely 28.5, 11. Champaign Academy High 10, 12. Milford 2.
Individual results
High jump — 1. Andre Johnson (W) 1.78m, 2. Egan Franzen (MF) 1.77m, 3. Connor Moore (H) 1.73m
Long jump — 1. Johnson 6.25m, 2. Ethan McLain 6.08m, 3. Braden Denning (H) 5.76m
Triple jump — 1. Dylan Diaz (SF) 12.01m, 2. Austin McDaniel (O) 11.86m, 3. Andy Brown (UU) 11.73m
Shot Put — 1. Garrett Taylor (SF) 15.11, 2. Clayton Leonard (IW) 14.40m, 3. Markus Miguel (GCMS) 13.21m
Discus — 1. Taylor 49.40m, 2. Ben Jessup (SF) 39.56m, 3. Leonard 38.43m
100 meters — 1. Jogmin Phliph (Champaign Academy) 11.78, 2. McLain 11.80, 3. Murphy McCool (BHRA) 11.89
200 meters — 1. Nathan Kirby (SF) 23.50, 2. Daryl Okeke (JC) 24.45, 3. Josiah Brown (JC) 24.57
400 meters — 1. McCool 53.93, 2. Elias Finkelman (UU) 55.23, 3. Saul Carrillo (O) 56.63
800 meters — 1. Alex Maas (H) 2:11.94, 2. Brock Richards (MF) 2:12.08, 3. Ethan Trask (H) 2:12.72
110 hurdles — 1. Kirby (SF) 14.68, 2. Okeke 15.79, 3. Brady Larson (MF) 15.91
300 hurdles — 1. Kirby 42.74, 2. Okeke 42.77, 3. Tyler Miller (W) 45.04
1,600 — 1. Bryson Grant (IW) 4:53.84, 2. Emerson Thorlton (BHRA) 5:00.98, 3. Brock Richards (MF) 5:05.65
3,200 — 1. Thorlton 10:32.07, 2. Ross Kimme (UU) 11:07.67, 3. Pieter Duursma (UU) 11:08.85
400 relay — 1. Salt Fork (Brysen Vasquez, Jessup, McLain, Kirby) 44.52, 2. Maroa-Forsyth 47.09, 3. BHRA (Logan Hughes, Evan Cole, Keegan Starkey, McCool) 47.50
800 relay — 1. Maroa-Forsyth 1:36.72, 2. Heyworth 1:40.08, 3. BHRA (Hughes, Cole, Ayden Ingram, Damien Allison) 1:40.49
1,600 relay — 1. Salt Fork (Diaz, Tyler Smoot, Vasquez, McLain) 3:40.12, 2. BHRA (McCool, Isiah Tidwell, Ingram, Eli Mojonnier) 3:47.75, 3. Iroquois West 3:55.56
1,600 Sprint medley relay — 1. Iroquois West 3:19.87, 2. BHRA (Damien Allison, Nathan Dice, Tidwell, Mojonnier) 3:50, 3. Maroa-Forsyth 3:52.47
PREP GIRLS TRACK
At Catlin
Salt Fork Invitational
Team results — 1. Urbana University 104, 2. Salt Fork 85, 3. Maroa-Forsyth 84, 4. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 43.5, 5. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 39, 6. Westville 38.33, 7. Milford 33, 8. Judah Chrsitan 29.50, 9. St. Thomas More 28, 10. Champaign Academy High 26, 11. Oakwood 25, 12. Iroquois West 17.67, 13. Paris 8.
Individual results
High jump — 1. Lillian Amettis (MF) 1.52m, 2. Stefania Dzhaman (UU) 1.47m, 3. Ella McFarland (BHRA) 1.47m
Long jump — 1. Brynlee Keernan (SF) 4.79, 2. Leah Adlaf (MF) 4.77m, 3. Amber-Christine Reed (BHRA) 4.28m
Triple jump — 1. Keeran 10.52m, 2. McFarland 9.95m, 3. Zoey Muller-Hinnant (UU) 8.89
Shot Put — 1. Olivia Birge (SF) 11.63m, 2. Abigail Tapuaiga (JC) 10.35m, 3. Audrey Taylor (BHRA) 9.32m
Discus — 1. Birge 35.36m, 2. Savannah Shumate (GCMS) 27.32m, 3. Tapuaiga 25.50m
100 meters — 1. Ella Greer (UU) 13.38, 2. Savannah Tyler (W) 13.64, 3. Livia Binder (MF) 13.76
200 meters — 1. Adlaf 28.06, 2. Tyler 28.36, 3. Greer 28.40
400 meters — 1. Muller-Hinnant 1:04.13, 2. Alyson Clements (STM) 1:05.97, 3. Eleanor Laufenberg (Champaign Academy) 1:06.49
800 meters — 1.Kate Ahmari (UU) 2:27.00, 2. Macie Russell (SF) 2:28.25, 3. Laufenberg 2:36.56
100 hurdles — 1. Shelby McGee (SF) 16.61, 2. Makhiya Stephen (MF) 16.68, 2. Keeran 17.26
300 hurdles — 1. Cadi Hu (UU) 49.70, 2. Amettis 52.82, 3. McGee 53.47
1,600 — 1. Russell 5:40.90, 2. Aleigha Garrison (JC) 5:52.01, 3. Allie Morris (O) 5:52.24
3,200 — 1. Paige Stark (STM) 12:55.26, 2. Sophia Libman (CA) 13:02.77, 3. Edie Hoganson (UU) 13:31.72
400 relay — 1. Maroa-Forsyth 51.62, 2. Westville (Tyler, Jasmyn Meeker, Olivia Hutchins, Ella Miller) 55.69, 3. GCMS 58.72
800 relay — 1. Maroa-Forsyth 1:54.39, 2. Oakwood (Taylor Smoot, Luci Morris, Gwen Cambron, Nikita Taylor) 2:07.70, 3. Champaign Academy 2:13.59
1,600 relay — 1. Milford (Kaydence Kuester, Jahni Lavicka, Jossalin Lavicka, Jasmin Cullum) 4:42.14, 2. GCMS 4:48.13, 3. Urbana University 5:10.25
1,600 Sprint medley relay — 1. Milford (Kuester, Jahni Lavicka, Jossalin Lavicka, Cullum) 4:53.72, 2. Maroa-Forsyth 4:58.26, 3. GCMS 5:03.80
