WATSEKA — Unlike the Vermilion County track meet, the weather for the Vermilion Valley Conference track meet at Watseka was nearly ideal.
But even with better weather conditions and the addition of three more teams, the overall team champions in the boys and girls categories were still the same.
The Salt Fork boys back up their county title with a 24-point victory over Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (148-124), while the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin girls cruised to the league title.
“It was a solid night. We expect to win, but we knew it would be a dog fight with Bismarck,’’ said Salt Fork boys coach Philip Surprenant. “We just had a bunch of dudes that stepped up and ran great times, had great jumps and great throws.’’
The athlete for Salt Fork that best exemplified that on Thursday night was senior Ben Jessup.
He started his night with a victory in the long jump competition, as his jump of 6.22 meters (20 feet, 5 inches) was an all-time personal best.
“I came in seeded second and my goal was to get over 20 feet. I knew if I did that I would have a chance to win,’’ said Jessup, who got that personal best jump on his second attempt. “I was pumped for the rest of the night and that jump really set the tone.’’
Jessup followed that with a strong leg in his team’s winning 400 relay as they set a new conference meet record with a time of 42.88 seconds and then he set personal records of 11.51 seconds in the 100 meters and 23.10 seconds in the 200.
“The record in the 400 relay was really sweet,’’ said Jessup, admitting the handoff between himself and Ethan McLain could have been better. “We definitely could have had a better time in that race with cleaner handoffs. It just gives us something to work on next week.’’
But what about that fourth-place finish in the 100? He came into the meet with only the 7th fastest seed time, putting him in the third heat of four with all of the top runners in that final heat.
“I did that to myself by not having a better time coming into the meet,’’ he said. “I knew I was just racing against the clock.’’
Two other top performers for Salt Fork were junior Brysen Vasquez, who won the 200 and 400 meter races, and senior Garrett Taylor, who easily claimed the shot put and discus championships.
Taylor, a two-time state champion in the discus, admitted his first goal was just to win his two events.
“I know I can throw a lot further and I’m going to eventually get there,’’ he said as his winning toss in discus was 56.10 meters and in the shot put it was 17.50 meters, a new conference record. “I just need to fix a few little things and then it’s all going to click for me.
“It really doesn’t matter how far I throw in this meet, as long as I won and get the 10 points for my team.’’
The conference title for Salt Fork was its fifth in the past six track seasons.
“Winning conference is a huge deal,’’ Surprenant said. “Last year, we struggled until we got to state. This year we are trending in the right direction.’’
Senior Nathan Kirby was back in a limited role for the Storm on Thursday night.
“He is a catalyst for a lot of things,’’ Surprenant said. “When he is ticking, he is the fastest guy in our relays.’’
Bis-Henn/Ross-Al got a pair of individual titles from junior Ayden Ingram in the high jump and the triple jump, a victory from Murphy McCool in the 100 along with relay victories in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 events.
Westville junior Tyler Miller won both the 110 and 300 hurdle races for the Tigers, who finished third in the team standings.
While things were a tight battle on the boys side, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin used a balanced approach to easily win the girls title by 84 points (165-81) over Milford/Cissna Park.
The Blue Devils won just five events — three field and two races — but they scored double points in the 200, 400, 800, 3,200 and 100 hurdles events along with the high jump.
“The girls just competed so well,’’ said Bis-Henn/Ross-Al coach Susan Kentner. “They bought into the whole team aspect. They saw what they did at County and they repeated tonight to win conference.
“We sacrificed a few relays to run people in individual events so that we could maximize our points.’’
On the track, it was freshman Aleah Potter scoring 20 points for the Blue Devils as she won both the 3,200 and 1,600 races.
“I wasn’t expecting to win both events tonight,’’ Potter admitted. “My goal was just to go out, give it my best and do what I could for my team. That’s what the whole team did tonight and it worked.’’
Having a freshman double in the two distance events is quite an accomplishment.
“It’s really difficult to pace yourself for 2 miles and then come back, twice as hard, for a 1 mile race,’’ she said. “I was more surprised that I won the 2 mile (3,200) because the mile (1,600) is really my main event.’’
Also doubling up on individual event victories for Bis-Henn/Ross-Al was junior Ella McFarland in the high jump and the triple jump, as she set a personal record of 10.55 meters. Westville’s Ella Miller also had a personal best 10.55 in the triple jump, but McFarland won on the tiebreaker, which is the second best jump.
“Ella is a big-time competitor,’’ Kentner said. “Last year, the triple jump was just something she really did after the high jump, but this year, she is coming into her own in that event. It’s becoming a big thing for her and she had a great jump today.’’
Also winning an individual event for the Blue Devils was freshman Reis McFarland in the discus, while Bis-Henn/Ross-Al also claimed the 800 relay title.
Hoopeston Area senior Bre Crose won the 100 and 200 titles on Thursday night, while Salt Fork junior Macie Russell ran a season-best time of 2 minutes, 25.22 seconds to win the 800 and senior teammate Shelby McGee won the 100 hurdles.
Miller, who was second in triple jump, won the title in the 300 hurdles for the Tigers.
