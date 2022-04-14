HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area track teams welcomed Oakwood, Armstrong-Potomac and St. Anne in a meet on Thursday.
In the boys meet, Oakwood won the team title with Austin McDaniel winning the 110 (18.69) and 300 (47.14) hurdles, long jump (5.73m) and triple jump (11.79m), while Thomas Wells won the 3,200 (13:01.66). The 800 relay ream of Connor Moss, Kaden McDaniel, Macen Phillips and Bryson McDaniel won in 1:51.54 and the 1,600 team of Connor Smith, Kaden McDaniel, Jakob Rupp and Saul Carrillo won in 4:13.06.
Armstrong-Potomac was second with Samuel Champs won the 100 meter dash (12.56) and Hoopeston Area was third with Hunter Cannon winning the shot put (13.24m) and the discus (40.10m).
In the girls meet, Hoopeston Area won with Bre Crose winning the 100 (13.90) and 200 (30.71) dashes, while Allison Pickett won the 800 (3:16.68), 1,600 (6:59.59) and 3,200 (14:42.56) runs, Lucy Lugo won the 400 (1:17.90) and triple jump (8.20m) and Emily Ray won the shot put (9.03m) and discus (29.95m).
Armstrong-Potomac was third with Gracie Gordon winning the 100 (21.04) and 300 (1:04.99) hurdles.
PREP BOYS TRACK
At Hoopeston
Team results — 1. Oakwood 52, 2. St. Anne 43, 3. Armstrong-Potomac 19, 4. Hoopeston Area 14.
Individual results
Long jump — 1. Austin McDaniel (O) 5.73m, 2. Samuel Champs (AP) 5.55m, 3. Jessy Mailloux (SA) 5.40m
Triple jump — 1. Austin McDaniel 11.79m, 2. Anthony Syrigas (SA) 10.67m, 3. Bryson McDaniel (O) 10.38m
Shot Put — 1. Hunter Cannon (HA) 13.24m, 2. Devin Sanders (O) 10.56m, 3. Christian Stamp (SA) 10.25m
Discus — 1. Cannon 40.10m, 2. Sanders 37.05m, 3. Doug Myers (O) 31.49m
100 meters — 1. Champs 12.56, 2. Cannon 12.68, 3. Jayvon Justice (SA) 12.83
200 meters — 1. Reece Curtis (SA) 25.39, 2. Justice 25.77, 3. Champs 26.04
400 meters — 1. Curtis 56.42, 2. Raul Carrillo (O) 57.66, 3. JJ Torres-Menedez (HA) 59.94
800 meters — 1. Pedro Pena Jr. (SA) 2:24.15, 2. Ethan Rabb (AP) 2:28.27, 3. Syrigas 2:28.69
110 hurdles — 1. Austin McDaniel 18.69, 2. Eli Kennel (AP) 21.36
300 hurdles — 1. Austin McDaniel 47.14, 2. Justice 49.53, 3. Kennel 53.30
1,600 — 1. Pena 5:41.70, 2. Thomas Wells (O) 5:45.02, 3. Syricas 5:59.66
3,200 — 1. Wells 13:01.66, 2. Joshua Goulding (AP) 13:05.69, 3. Jacob Kruczek (SA) 16:01.01
400 relay — 1. St. Anne 48.88, 2. Oakwood (Connor Smith, Connor Moss, Macen Phillips, Carrillo) 51.20
800 relay — 1. Oakwood (Moss, Kaden McDaniel, Phillips, Bryson McDaniel), 1:51.54
1,600 relay — 1. Oakwood (Smith, Kaden McDaniel, Jakob Rupp, Carrillo) 4:13.06
PREP GIRLS TRACK
At Hoopeston
Team results — 1. Hoopeston Area 51, 2. St. Anne 28, 3. Armstrong-Potomac 20
Individual results
Long jump — 1. Jovi Kunsch (SA) 4.30m, 2. Makayla Austin (SA) 4.05m, 3. Christine Bailey (AP) 4.03m
Triple jump — 1. Lucy Lugo (HA) 8.20m
Shot Put — 1. Emily Ray (HA) 9.03m, 2. Kylie Brown (HA) 7.73m, 3. Lizzy Tosh (SA) 6.71m
Discus — 1. Ray 29.95m, 2. Brown 23.28m, 3. Tosh 15.93m
100 meters — 1. Bre Crose (HA) 13.90, 2. Bailey 15.31, 3. Kunsch 15.60
200 meters — 1. Crose 30.71, 2. Bailey 32.66, 3. Kunsch 32.90
400 meters — 1. Lugo 1:17.90, 2. Mattie Kennel (AP) 1:20.50
800 meters — 1. Allison Pickett (HA) 3:16.68, 2. Tiffany Elroy (SA) 3:51.06, 3. Jessica Ingram (SA) 4:11.33
100 hurdles — 1. Gracie Gordon (AP) 21.04, 2. Makayla Austin (SA) 22.77
300 hurdles — 1. Gordon 1:04.99
1,600 — 1. Pickett 6:59.59, 2. Dakotah Parr (SA) 7:03.06, 3. Elroy 8:55.29
3,200 — 1. Pickett 14:42.56
800 relay — 1. St. Anne 2:13.53
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.