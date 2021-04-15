CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion track teams hosted Parke Heritage and Fountain Central on Thursday in a triangular meet.
The Falcons girls team was able to beat out Park Hertiage and Fountain Central and the Mustangs boys team had 61 points, which was second to Parke Heritage's 63.
In the girls meed, Miackey Thiomas won the 100 (18 seconds) and 300 (1:01.02) meter hurdles and the long jump (14 feet, 9 1/2 inches) for North Vermillion, while Tycee Crabtree won the shot put (28-6 1/2) and the Discus (79-6). Megan Davis won the 100 meter dash (15.26), while Savannah Pollard took the 200 (32.07) and Rachel Hazelwood won the 3,200 run (18:15.69)
The 1,600 relay team of Megan Cain, Pollard, Ema Pender and Autumn Vore won in 5:25.
Courtney Sims won the 1,600 run for Fountain Central (6:50) and was second in the 800 (3:06).
In the boys meet, Hayden Kler won the 1,600 (5:17) and the 3,200 (11:18) for the Mustangs, while Dan Adams won the 110 hurdles (17.40) and the 300 hurdles (45.21) and Austin Pickett won the long jump (17-10 1/4). The 1,600 relay team of Luke Adams, Issac Gayler, Ethan Mellady and Austin Pickett win in 3:51.67.
Atticus Blank won the shot put for North Vermillion (40-5), while Jermiah Ziebart took first in the discus (105-10).
PREP BOYS TRACK
At Cayuga, Ind.
Team results — 1. Parke Heritage 63, 2. Fountain Central 61, 3. North Vermillion 28.
Individual results
Long jump — 1. Austin Pickett (FC) 17-10 1/4, 2. Evan Naylor (NV) 17-1, 3. Reyce Barna (NV) 16-9 1/4
High jump — 1. Nas McNeal (PH) 5-10, 2. Ty York (PH) 5-4 1/2, 3. Barna 5-4
Shot put — 1. Atticus Blank (NV) 40-5, 2. Matthew Jackson (NV) 39-9, 3. Jermiah Ziebart (NV) 39-6
Discus — 1. Ziebart 105-10, 2. Carter Edney (NV) 100-7. 3. Jackson 96-10
100 meters — 1. Joel Gooch (PH) 11.94, 2. Layen Lynch (FC) 12.88, 3. Pickett 12.93
200 meters — 1. Gooch 25.05, 2. Lynch 25.80, 3. Naylor 27.29
400 meters — 1. Nas McNeal (PH) 56.96, 2. Ethan Mellady (FC) 58.41, 3. Cody Tryon (NV) 59.60
800 meters — 1. Jake Roberts (PH) 2:22.23, 2. Blake Harris (PH) 2:25.53, 3. Nathan Solomon (FC) 2:29.84
110 hurdles — 1. Dan Adams (FC) 17.40, 2. Luke Adams (FC) 18.00, 3. Jacob Ramsey (PH) 18.14
300 hurdles — 1. Dan Adams 45.21, 2. Ramsey 46.31,. 3. Luke Adams 48.53
1,600 — 1. Hayden Kler 5:17, 2. Dan Adams 5:33.84, 3. Ethan Fleener (PH) 5:51.39
3,200 — 1. Kler 11:18.67, 2. Solomon 12:22.88. 3. Justin Butts (FC) 12:22.90
400 relay — 1. Parke Heritage 47.19, 2. Fountain Central (Luke Adams, Issac Gayler, Lynch, Pickett) 48.81, 3. North Vermillion (Naylor, Elijah Dowers, Tryon, Barna)
1,600 relay — 1. Fountain Central (Luke Adams, Issac Gayler, Mellady, Pickett) 3:51.67, 2. Parke Heritage 4:04.46, 3. North Vermillion (Evan Galloway, Blank, Rowan Thomas, Zeibart) 5:07.06
3,200 relay — 1. Parke Heritage 12:30.8
PREP GIRLS TRACK
At Cayuga, Ind.
Team results — 1. North Vermillion 72, 2. Parke Heritage 51, 3. Fountain Central 8.
Individual results
Long jump — 1. Mickey Thomas (NV) 14-9 1/2, 2. Megan Davis (NV) 13-0, 3. Megan Cain (NV) 12-1 1/2
High jump — 1. Jade Smith (PH) 4-8, 2. Carly Harrold (PH) 4-4
Shot put — 1. Tycee Crabtree (NV) 28-6 1/2, 2. Ella Stultz (PH) 27-2, 3. Braylee Brown (NV) 26-9 1/2
Discus — 1. Crabtree 79-6, 2. Lauren Ellis (NV) 79-4, 3. Ashlee Clodfelter (PH) 75-4
100 meters — 1. Davis 15.26, 2. Bailey Jeffers (PH) 15.88
200 meters — 1. Savannah Pollard (NV) 32.07, 2. Davis 32.92, 3. Smith 33.07
400 meters — 1. Stultz 1:19.22, 2. Ettie Myers (NV) 1:21.34, 3. Brianna Van Sickle (PH) 1:32.35
800 meters — 1. Sydney Kramer (PH) 2:52, 2. Courtney Sims (FC) 3:06, 3. Ema Pender (NV) 3:08
100 hurdles — 1. Thomas 18.00, 2. Megan Cain (NV) 20.28, 3. Ava Barger (PH) 20.33
300 hurdles — 1. Thomas 1:01.02, 2. Alison Nicholas (PH) 1:08.17, 3. Cain 1:11.20
1,600 — 1. Sims 6:50.10, 2. Autumn Vore 7:55.32
3,200 — 1. Rachel Hazelwood (NV) 18:15.69
400 relay — 1. Parke Heritage 58.90, 2. North Vermillion (Thomas, Davis, Pollard, Pender) 59.06
1,600 relay — 1. North Vermillion (Cain, Pollard, Pender, Vore) 5:25, 2. Parke Heritage 5:28
