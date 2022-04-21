CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion track teams hosted six other schools at the North Vermillion Invitational on Thursday.
The Falcon girls team won the team title as Tycee Crabtree won the shot put (33 feet, 1 inch) and the discus (94-8) and Megan Davis won the long jump (15-0).
Westville was third with Savannah Tyler winning the 100 meter dash (13.10 seconds), the 200 (27.82) and the 400 (1:10.62), Ella Miller won the 300 hurdles (55.56) and Jasmyn Meeker won the high jump (4-6). The 400 relay team of Abbi Acord, Meeker, Olivia Hutchins and Miller won in 54.22, the 1,600 team of Madison Peslee, Lilly Meeker, Taylor Miles and Hadley Jones won in 5:04.19 and the 3,200 team of Lilly Meeker, Jones, Savanna Skinner and Mianna Sawyer won in 12:48.41.
Armstrong-Potomac was sixth with Bailey Christine taking third in the 200 and 400 and Gracie Gordon was third in the 100 hurdles. Sophia Biddle was third in the 1,600 for Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, who was seventh with Savana Cunningham taking fourth in the 200 and 400.
Westville was second in the boys team race to South Vermillion as Aiden Vice won the 400 (55.94), Tyler Miller won the 300 (44.35) and Andre Johnson won the long jump (20-2). The 400 team of Reese Weber, Vice, Miller and Johnson won in 46.11.
North Vermillion was third as Jeremiah Zeibart won the discus (143.11) and Carter Edney was second in the shot put (42-4) and discus (131-5).
GRFC was fifth with Karson Lewsader winning the high jump (6-6).
PREP BOYS TRACK
At Cayuga, Ind.
North Vermillion Invitational
Team results — 1. South Vermillion 233, 2.Westville 122, 3. North Vermillion 103, 4. Parke Heritage 80, 5. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 49.5, 6. Riverton Parke 29.5, 7. Armstrong-Potomac 18
Individual results
High jump — 1. Karson Lewsader (GRFC) 6-6, 2. Andre Johnson (W) 5-10, 3. Chris Beverly (SV) 5-8
Long jump — 1. Johnson 20-2, 2. Wes Curry (W) 17-4 1/2, 3. Owen Burns (NV) 17-0
Shot Put — 1. Tristan Benskin (SV) 43-1, 2. Carter Edney (NV) 42-4, 3. James Mancourt (SV) 42-3
Discus — 1. Jeremiah Zeibart (NV) 143-11, 2. Edney 131-5, 2. Quentin Bina 120-1
100 meters — 1. Joel Gooch (PH) 11.44, 2. Beverly 11.71, 3. Dalton Payton (SV) 11.81
200 meters — 1. Gooch 23.45, 2. Payton 23.75, 3. Beverly 24.26
400 meters — 1. Aiden Vice (W) 55.94, 2. Anthony Harvey (GRFC) 56.78, 3. Alex Shyrock (SV) 57.90
800 meters — 1. Bryce MacLaren (SV) 2:18.24, 2. Zander Hughes (W) 2:25.29, 3. Thomas Downing (SV) 2:25.56
110 hurdles — 1. Aedon King (PH) 19.64, 2. David Utterback (SV) 20.11, 3. Dylan Hill (SV) 21.32
300 hurdles — 1. Tyler Miller (W) 44.35, 2. King 45.14, 3. Eli Kennel (AP) 48.95
1,600 — 1. Karter Jackson (SV) 5:17.92, 2. Knic Royer (SV) 5:27.29, 3. Matthew Lacy (PH) 5:37.56
3,200 — 1. Royer 11:50.69, 2. Jackson 12:12, 3. Tony Tucker (NV) 12:18.15
400 relay — 1. Westville (Reese Weber, Vice, Miller, Johnson) 46.11, 2. South Vermillion 3. North Vermillion (Eli Peaslee, Rylan Thomas, Burns, Cody Tyron) 48.99
1,600 relay — 1. Parke Heritage 3:54.35, 2. South Vermillion 3:54.49, 3. North Vermillion (Eli Appel, Edney, Atticus Blank, Zeibart) 5:06.45
3,200 relay — 1. South Vermillion 9:58.10, 2. Parke Heritage 10:34.41, 3. Riverton Parke 11:10.16
PREP GIRLS TRACK
At Cayuga, Ind.
North Vermillion Invitational
Team results — 1. North Vermillion 146, 2. South Vermillion 132, 3. Westville 129, 4. Parke Heritage 75, 5. Riverton Parke 54, 6. Armstrong-Potomac 40, 7. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 21.
Individual results
High jump — 1. Jasmyn Meeker (W) 4-6
Long jump — 1. Megan Davis (NV) 15-0, 2. Megan Cain (NV) 13-7 3/4, 3. Alison Nicholas (PH) 11-7
Shot Put — 1. Tycee Crabtree (NV) 33-1, 2. Braylee Brown (NV) 27-6, 3. Jasmyne Everson (PH) 27-4
Discus — 1. Crabtree 94-8, 2. Brown 73-1, 3. Everson 68-8
100 meters — 1. Savanna Tyler (W) 13.10, 2. Meeker 14.06, 3. Savannah Pollard (NV) 14.46
200 meters — 1. Tyler 27.82, 2. Meeker 29.97, 3. Bailey Christine (AP) 29.98
400 meters — 1. Tyler 1:10.62, 2. Madison Peslee (W) 1:10.27, 3. Christine 1:10.67
800 meters — 1. Brooke Mace (PH) 2:45.78, 2. Michaela Cohee (SV) 2:45.92, 3. Autumn Vore (NV) 2:55.29
100 hurdles — 1. Mikaitlyn Klyaic (SV) 19.43, 2. Ashley Pollard (SV) 19.91, 3. Gracie Gordon (AP) 20.31
300 hurdles — 1. Ella Miller (W) 55.56, 2. Klyaic (SV) 55.62, 3. Pollard 58.85
1,600 — 1. Mace 6:10.54, 2. Hailey Wanniger (SV) 6:18.56, 3. Sophia Biddle (GRFC) 6:56.94
3,200 — 1. Hailey Wanniger (SV) 14:01.97, 2. Tiana Harper (RP) 19:30.02
400 relay — 1. Westville (Abbi Acord, Jasmyn Meeker, Olivia Hutchins, Miller) 54.22, 2. North Vermillion (Davis, Megan Cain, Pollard, Crabtree) 58.66, 3. Parke Heritage 1:03.25
1,600 relay — 1. Westville (Peslee, Lilly Meeker, Taylor Miles, Hadley Jones) 5:04.19, 2. South Vermillion5:23.44, 3. Riverton Parke 5:40.07
3,200 relay — 1. Westville (Lilly Meeker, Jones, Savanna Skinner, Mianna Sawyer) 12:48.41, 2. Riverton Parke 12:56.67
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.