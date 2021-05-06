CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion track teams welcomed South Vermillion, Parke Heritage and Riverton Parke to the Banks of the Wabash meet on Thursday.
South Vermillion would win both the boys and girls team titles with the Falcons girls taking second and the boys team taking fourth.
Mickey Thomas won the 100 meter hurdles for North Vermillion with a 17.47 and was second in the 300 at 58.30 and second in the long jump (13 feet, 7 inches). Tycee Crabtree won the shot put (29-6) and was second in the discus (87-1), while Brookelyn Brown won the discus (87-02), Braylee Brown was second in the shot put (28-10 1/2), Savannah Pollard was third in the 100 (14.71) and 200 (32.66) dashes and Rachel Hazelwood was second in the 3,200 (18:08).
The 400 relay team of Thomas, Megan Davis, Lauren Ellis and Pollard won at 57.19, while the 1,600 team of Davis, Pollard, Autumn Vore and Lauren Ellis won in 5:04.21.
Atticus Blank won the shot put (42-4) for the boys team, while Tony Tucker was second in the 3,200 (12:36), Evan Baylor was third in the long jump (17-1 3/4) and Carter Edney was third in the discus (113-04).
PREP BOYS TRACK
At Cayuga, Ind.
Banks of the Wabash
Team results — 1. South Vermillion 90, 2. Parke Heritage 71, 3. Riverton Parke 39, 4. North Vermillion 26.
Individual results
Long jump — 1. Trysten Hightower (RP) 17-5 3/4, 3. Evan Naylor (NV) 17-1 3/4
High jump — 1. Luke Bush (SV) 5-6
Shot put — 1. Atticus Blank (NV) 42-4
Discus — 1. Joey Shew (SV) 135-9, 3. Carter Edney (NV) 113-4, 4. Jeremiah Ziebart (NV) 106-4
100 meters — 1. Joel Gooch (PH) 11.65, 5. Owen Burns (NV) 12.78, 6. Naylor 13.09
200 meters — 1. Dalton Payton (SV) 24.78, 4. Cody Tryon (NV) 26.86, 5. Naylor 27.60
400 meters — 1. Hightower 56.65, 6. Tryon 1:00.68
800 meters — 1. Thomas Downing (SV) 2:23.54
110 hurdles — 1. Jacob Ramsay (PH) 18.09
300 hurdles — 1. Ramsay 46.88
1,600 — 1. Clint Mager (RP) 5:16.31
3,200 — 1. Knic Royer (SV) 12:30.59, 2. Tony Tucker (NV) 12:36.22
400 relay — 1. Parke Heritage 46.97, 2. South Vermillion 47.83, 3. North Vermillion (Naylor, Tryon, Burns, Edney) 49.81
1,600 relay — 1. Riverton Parke 3:59.06, 2. Parke Heritage 4:03.80, 3. South Vermillion 4:07.04, 4. North Vermillion (Blank, Evan Galloway, Aiden Hinchee, Rowan Thomas) 5:02.68
3,200 relay — 1. South Vermillion 9:26.61, 2. Parke Heritage 9:37.14, 3. Riverton Parke 10:27.96, 4. North Vermillion (Tucker, Galloway, Thomas, Hinchee) 12:00.96
PREP GIRLS TRACK
At Cayuga, Ind.
Banks of the Wabash
Team results — 1. South Vermillion 95, 2. North Vermillion 75, 3. Parke Heritage 28, 4. Riverton Parke 23
Individual results
Long jump — 1. Mikaitlyn Klayic (SV) 13-8 1/2, 2. Mickey Thomas (NV) 13-6, 3. Megan Davis (NV) 12-11
High jump — 1. Torie Williams (SV) 5-2 1/4
Shot put — 1. Tycee Crabtree (NV) 29-6, 2. Braylee Brown (NV) 28-10 1/2
Discus — 1. Brookelyn Brown (NV) 87-2, 2. Crabtree 87-1
100 meters — 1. Clair Kendrick (SV) 13.46, 3. Savannah Pollard (NV) 14.71, 4. Davis 15.19
200 meters — 1. Kendrick 29.43, 3. Pollard 32.66, 4. Lauren Ellis (NV) 34.10
400 meters — 1. Kendrick 1:06.77, 4. Ettie Myers (NV) 1:21.36
800 meters — 1. Emily Mager (RP) 2:59.77, 4. Emma Pender (NV) 3:27.18
100 hurdles — 1. Mickey Thomas (NV) 17.47, 4. Megan Cain (NV) 20.38
300 hurdles — 1. Klayic 57.54, 2. Thomas 58.30, 4. Cain 1:05.97
1,600 — 1. Sydney Kramer (PH) 6:28.44, 4. Autumn Vore (NV) 7:18.96
3,200 — 1. Haley Wanninger (SV) 14:29.42, 2. Rachel Hazelwood (NV) 18:08.05
400 relay — 1. North Vermillion (Thomas, Davis, Ellis, Pollard) 57.19
1,600 relay — 1. North Vermillion (Davis, Pollard, Vore, Ellis) 5:04.21
3,200 relay — 1. Riverton Parke 12:18.35, 2. South Vermillion 12:48.64, 3. North Vermillion (Hazelwood, Pender, Vore, Myers) 13:24.95
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.