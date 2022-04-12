CATLIN — For the second straight week, Salt Fork hosted a big meet with mostly local teams in the mix.
In the boys meet, the first five team spots were filled by local teams with Salt Fork winning, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin was second, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman was third, Armstrong-Potomac was fourth and Hoopeston Area took fifth.
The big individual winner was GRFC's Jace Bina, who won the 100 meter dash (11.89), the 200 meter dash (23.75), the long jump (6.49m) and was tied for triple jump with Salt Fork's Dylan Diaz (12.03m) while teammate Karson Lewsader won the high jump (1.91m).
Garrett Taylor won the shot put (15.08m) and discus (50.34m) for Salt Fork, while Nathan Kirby won the 300 hurdles (46.03) and the 400 relay team of Brysen Vasquez, Ben Jessup, Ethan McLain and Nathan Kirby won in 44.15, and the 1,600 team of Dylan Diaz, Kirby, Vasquez and McLain won in 3:41.37.
Isiah Tidwell won the 400 dash for BHRA (56.02), while the 3,200 team of Eli Godwin, Joshua Gernand, Kayden Trimble and Tidwell won in 10:00.
Ethan Rabb won the 800 for Armstrong-Potomac (2:23.46) while Eli Kennel won the 110 hurdles (23.03).
While St. Thomas More won the girls meet, BHRA was second, Salt Fork was third, Hoopeston Area was fourth and Armstrong-Potomac was fifth.
Bre Crose won the 100 (23.58) and 200 (28.06) for Hoopeston Area, while Salt Fork's Olivia Birge won the shot put (11.29m) and discus (36.04m).
Shelby McGee won the 100 hurdles for Salt Fork (16.68), while teammate Callaway Cox won the long jump (5.00m) and Brynlee Keeran won the triple jump (10.93m).
Ella McFarland won the high jump (1.61m) for BHRA, while the 800 relay team of Maggie Lewis, Madeline Thorlton, Amber-Christine Reed and McFarland won in 2:05.78 and the 3,200 team of Rachel Smith, Thorlton, Addie Hensold and Alexis Gerdis won in 14:47.
PREP BOYS TRACK
At Catlin
Team results — 1. Salt Fork 133, 2. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 86, 3. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 80, 4. Armstrong-Potomac 55, 5. Hoopeston Area 22, 6. St. Thomas More 14, 7. Champaign Academy 13, 8. Deland-Weldon 10, 9. Schlarman Academy 6
Individual results
High jump — 1. Karson Lewsader (GRFC) 1.91m. 2. Sam Laufenberg (CA) 1.78m, 3. Eli Kennel (AP) 1.68m
Long jump — 1. Jace Bina (GRFC) 6.49m, 2. Cabott Craft (STM) 6.26m, 3. Dayton Grant (GRFC) 6.21m
Triple jump — 1. Bina 12.03m, 1. Dylan Diaz (SF) 12.03, 3. Kamdyn Keller (SF) 10.95m
Shot Put — 1. Garrett Taylor (SF) 15.08m, 2. Hunter Cannon (HA) 13.84m, 3, Ben Branigin (SF) 11.71m
Discus — 1. Taylor 50.34m, 2. Branigin 40.39m, 3. Ben Jessup (SF) 38.61m
100 meters — 1.Bina 11.89, 2. Samuel Champs (AP) 12.41, 3. Cannon 12.50
200 meters — 1. Bina 23.75, 2. Grant 24.80, 3. Craft 25.33
400 meters — 1. Isaiah Tidwell (BHRA) 56.02, 2. Damien Allison (BHRA) 57.57, 3. Tyler Smoot (SF) 57.67
800 meters — 1. Ethan Rabb (AP) 2:23.47, 2. Eli Godwin (BHRA) 2:25.77, 3. Aiden Perez (SA) 2:31.08
110 hurdles — 1. Kennel 23.03
300 hurdles — 1. Nathan Kirby (SF) 46.03, 2. Cole Bailey (AP) 50.91, 3. Nathan Dice (BHRA) 52.83
1,600 — 1. TJ Smith (DW) 5:16.81, 2. Joshua Gernand (BHRA) 5:19.84, 3. Logan Henthorn (SF) 5:29.16
400 relay — 1. Salt Fork (Brysen Vasquez, Jessup, Ethan McLain, Kirby) 44.15, 2. BHRA (Logan Hughes, Evan Cole, Rhett Harper, Murphy McCool) 45.29, 3. Armstrong-Potomac (Champs, Bailey, Kameron Neal, Kennel) 54.07
1,600 relay — 1. Salt Fork (Diaz, Kirby, Vasquez, McLain) 3:41.37, 2. BHRA (Gernand, Godwin, Kale Larsen, Kayden Trimble) 3:58.40, 3. Armstrong-Potomac (Champs, Bailey, Joshua Goulding, Rabb) 4:04.92
3,200 relay — 1. BHRA (Godwin, Gernand, Trimble, Tidwell) 10:00.33, 2. Salt Fork (Evan Webb, Owen Frischkorn, Logan Henthorn, Bryson Capansky) 10:03.94
PREP GIRLS TRACK
At Catlin
Team results — 1. St, Thomas More 102, 2. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 98, 3. Salt Fork 91, 4. Hoopeston Area 50.50, 5. Armstrong-Potomac 36, 6. Champaign Academy 34, 7. Schlarman Academy 14.50, 8. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 6, 9. Deland-Weldon 4
Individual results
High jump — 1. Ella McFarland (BHRA) 1.61m, 2. Gracie Gordon (AP) 1.42m, 2. Mattie Kennel (AP) 1.42m
Long jump — 1. Callaway Cox (SF) 5.00m, 2. Shelby McGee (SF) 4.89, 3. Amber-Christine Reed (BHRA) 4.55m
Triple jump — 1. Brynlee Keeran (SF) 10.93m, 2. Mia Martinez (SA) 9.74m, 3. McFarland 9.57m
Shot Put — 1. Olivia Birge (SF) 11.29m, 2. Audrey Taylor (BHRA) 9.67m, 3. Emily Ray (HA) 9.64m
Discus — 1. Birge 36.04m, 2. Hazelyn Hunter (SF) 26.81m, 3. Ray 26.40m
100 meters — 1.Bre Crose (HA) 13.58, 2. Reed 13.99, 3. Martinez 14.76
200 meters — 1. Crose 28.06, 2. Reed 28.43, 3. Alyson Clements (STM) 28.91
400 meters — 1. Clements 1:05.36, 2. Shannon Monahan (STM) 1:07.98, 3. Eleanor Laufenberg (CA) 1:08.95
800 meters — 1. Laufenburg 2:34.00, 2. Paige Stark (STM) 2:41.84, 3. Emily Herges (STM) 2:58.19
100 hurdles — 1. McGee 16.68, 2. Keeran 17.87, Gordon 21.11
300 hurdles — 1. Erin Henkel (STM) 58.80, 2. Keeran 59.79, 3. Gordon 1:03.02
1,600 — 1. Stark 6:02.70, 2. Skyler Anderson (STM) 6:25.64, 3. Allison Pickett (HA) 6:36.59
3,200 — 1. Sophia Libman (CA) 13:21.20, 2. Francie Williamson (STM) 14:00.84, 3. Catherin Luttrell (BHRA) 17:23.06
400 relay — 1. St. Thomas More 55.56
800 relay — 1. BHRA (Maggie Lewis, Madeline Thorlton, Reed, McFarland) 2:05.78, 2. Champaign Academy 2:09.03
1,600 relay — 1. St. Thomas More 5:02.54, 2. BHRA (Lewis, Thorlton, McFarland, Addie Hensold) 5:29.43
3,200 relay — 1. BHRA (Rachel Smith, Thorlton, Hensold, Alexis Gerdis) 14:47
