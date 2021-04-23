CAYUGA, Ind. — Local teams from Indiana and Illinois competed in the North Vermillion Invitational on Thursday.
In the girls meet, North Vermillion was second to South Vermillion as a team. Mickey Thomas won the 100 meter hurdles (18.10) and was second in the 300 hurdles (57.51), Megan Davis won the long jump (14-4 1/2) and Tycee Crabtree won the shot put (28-0) and discus (82-4).
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin was fourth with the 1,600 team of Rylee Dubois, Alexa Ball, Elly Hedgecock and Gabby Moreman winning in 4:59.44, while the 3,200 tea, of Ball, Montana Reitsma, Hedgecock and Moreman won in 11:58.87.
Armstrong-Potomac was sixth with Mattie Kennel taking second in the high jump (4-6).
In the boys meet, North Vermillion was third with Reyce Barna taking the long jump (17-2 1/2), Atticus Blank won the shot put (40-0) and Jermiah Ziebart won the discus (106-01).
BHRA was fourth as Eli Mojonnier won the 400 (53.78), the 1,600 relay team of Murphy McCool, Isaiah Tidwell, Mojonnier and Emerson Thorlton won in 3:47.58 and would team up again to win the 3,200 (9:11.27).
