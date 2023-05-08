DANVILLE — Playing college football and becoming an NFL superstar had always been the dream for Danville senior Matthew Thomas.
As he grew older, Thomas adjusted his goals.
Getting a college scholarship and playing sports at the NCAA Division I level — regardless of sport — became his plan when he got into high school.
Back in November, Thomas realized that goal officially signing his National Letter of Intent with Western Illinois. On Sunday, he did a mock signing for family and friends at Danville High School.
“We were going to do this months ago, but my grandma had back surgery,’’ said Thomas. “Being able to do this signing today with my family, friends and coaches is awesome. This is a dream come true.
“It started back in middle school and right before my junior year in school, I started to see it really happening for me.’’
Thomas, who was a member of both the football team and the track and field team at Danville, acknowledged that he adjusted his original goals.
“Right before my junior year, I realized that my future was in track,’’ he said.
But, that didn’t completely close his football future.
“A pair of Division III schools, Wabash and Illinois Wesleyan, were recruiting me for both football and track,’’ Thomas said. “But, my end goal was always a Division I program.’’
Western Illinois, along with Eastern Illinois and Indiana State, pursued Thomas with the Danville senior ultimately picking the Leathernecks.
“I was talking to other schools, but Western Illinois wanted me more than any other school,’’ he said. “Their vault program is very good and coach Tom Unruh is a great vault coach.’’
Unruh, a former high school coach at Erie-Prophetstown, coached eight state champions and he recruited Arnie Grunert to Western Illinois. Grunert’s personal best ranks him 14th nationally and 62nd in the world for the 20-under age category.
“That’s a program that I want to be a part of,’’ said Thomas, who plans on competing in the decathlon — 10 events of differing skill — for the Leathernecks.
And as for his major?
“I going into exercise science and I want to become an athletic trainer,’’ he said. “After being the ball boy for Danville football and being around coach (Dale) Hemker, who was the trainer for years, I found his job interesting. I took his sports medicine class at Danville and I thought it was a good fit.’’
