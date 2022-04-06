DANVILLE — The Danville boys and girls track teams started outside play on Tuesday by hosting Monticello, Urbana, Rantoul, St. Joseph-Ogden and Peoria Manual at the Wayland Young Athletic Complex.
The boys team took third with Matthew Thomas winning the 110 meter hurdles (16.59 seconds), the 300 hurdles (44.51) and the pole vault (12 feet) for the Vikings, while Davari Boyd was second in the long jump (18-11.5)Tommy Harris was second in the 300 hurdles (45.90), Kaden Young was second in triple jump (41-11), O'Shawn Jones-Winslow was third in the high jump (1.78m), Evan Vredenburg was fourth in the 3,200 (11:54.89), Nolan Spangler was fourth in the 400 (56.57) and the boys 1,600 team of Boys, DePrince Clark, Cesar Segura and Thomas was second (3:46.87).
In the girls meet, Abby Decker won the long jump (14-10) for Danville, while Karena Mayfield won the discus (26.64m) Mariyah Brown won the triple jump (30-2) and was fifth in the high jump (1.35m), Allison Thompson was fifth in the 1,600 (5:51.12) and the 400 relay team of Lynae Ward, Chazari Cooks, Diamond Landfair and Ja-Shayia Brown was second (55.28).
PREP BOYS TRACK
At Danville
Team results — 1. Monticello 124, 2. St. Joseph-Ogden 107, 3. Danville 89, 4. Rantoul 88, 5. Urbana 70, 6. Peoria Manual 54.
Individual results
Long jump — 1. Jerome Cranford (PM) 19-11, 2. Davari Boyd (D) 18-11.5
High jump — 1. Taijuan Johnson (PM) 1.83m, 3. O'Shawn Jones-Winslow (D) 1.78m
Triple jump — 1. KeJaun Cardine (R) 41-11, 2. Kaden Young (D) 36-8
Pole Vault — 1. Matthew Thomas (D) 12-00
Discus — 1. Jackson Ennis (SJO) 37.34m, 6. Caleb Robinson (D) 30.04m
Shot Put — 1. Ben Mensah (R) 41-1, 7. Collin Lomax (D) 36-7
100 meters — 1. Cranford 11.15, 10. Ronald Poke (D) 12.01
200 meters — 1. Jacob Tackett (M) 23.10, 6. Young 24.48
400 meters — 1. Spencer Wilson (SJO) 54.39, 4. Nolan Spangler (D) 56.57
800 meters — 1. Jackson Gilbert (U) 2:00.08, 11. Jordy Martinez 2:24.48
110 hurdles — 1. Thomas 16.59
300 hurdles — 1. Thomas 44.51
1,600 — 1. Charlie Mabry (SJO) 4:44.15, 12. Evan Vredenburg (D) 5:52.76
3,200 — 1. Jacob Elston (M) 10:49.83, 4. Vredenburg (D) 11:54.89
400 relay — 1. Rantoul 45.05, 5. Danville (Christian Davis, JaVaughn Robinson, Phillips Shaw, DePrince Clark) 48.50
800 relay — 1. Monticello 1:33.29, 4. Danville (Young, Martez Rhodes, Boyd, Poke)
1,600 relay — 1. St. Joseph-Ogden 3:41.61, 2. Danville (Boyd, Clark, Cesar Segura, Thomas) 3:46.87
3,200 relay — 1. Monticello 8:55.86, 5. Danville (Braiden Wilson, Jordy Martinez, Boyd, Spangler) 9:36.05
PREP GIRLS TRACK
At Danville
Team results — 1. St. Joseph-Ogden 166, 2. Monticello 112, 3. Danville 80, 4. Rantoul 72., 5. Urbana 66
Individual results
Long jump — 1. Abby Decker (D) 14-10
High jump — 1. Brianna Dixon (R) 1.45m, 5. Mariyah Brown (D) 1.35m
Triple jump — 1. Brown 30-2
Pole Vault — 1. Payton Carter (SJO) 10-6, 4. Joelle Oglesby (D) 5-0
Discus — 1. Karena Mayfield (D) 26.64m
Shot Put — 1. Ashley Eldridge (SJO) 30-8, 2. Mayfield 30-7
100 meters — 1. Hope Rajlich (SJ) 13.61, 6. Tonea Phipps (D) 13.91
200 meters — 1. Rajlich 27.55, 6. Amyah Laws (D) 29.86
400 meters — 1. Syniyah Quenga (U) 1:03.20, 9. Neveah Smith (D) 1:13.96
800 meters — 1. Mabry Bruhn (M) 2:25.00, 7. Rosa Vasquez (D) 3:02.41
100 hurdles — 1. Brianna Dixon (R) 14.88, 4. Neveah Jones (D) 18.49
300 hurdles — 1. Ashlyn Lannert (SJO) 51.94, 5. Decker 57.10
1,600 — 1. Bruhn 5:16.16, 5. Allison Thompson (D) 5:51.12
3,200 — 1. Estella Miller (M) 12:43.58
400 relay — 1. Rantoul 51.58, 2. Danville (Lynae Ward, Chazari Cooks, Diamond Landfair, Ja-Shayia Brown) 55.28
800 relay — 1. St. Joseph-Ogden 2:01.86, 3. Danville (Phipps, Mackenzie Blanden, Shaquioa Moore, Nariah Woods) 2:06.17
1,600 relay — 1. Monticello 4:23.64, 4. Danville (Brown, Woods, Jones, Thompson) 5:09.60
3,200 relay — 1. Monticello 11:09.22, 3. Danville (Thompson, Anna Gonzalez, Sarah Kagels, Vazquez) 12:08.16
