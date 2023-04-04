RANTOUL — With four other teams in attendance, the Danville High School track teams were able to shine on Tuesday.
The Vikings beat out Monticello, Urbana, St. Joseph-Ogden and host Rantoul in a track meet at Rantoul High School.
The boys team won with a total of 172 and beat out Monticello's 147.5. Matthew Thomas won the 110 (15.42 seconds) and 200 meter (42.12) hurdles for the Vikings, while O'Shawn Jones-Winslow won the high jump (6 feet, 2 inches) and DaPrince Clark won the triple jump (41-4).
The 800 relay team of KiJana Woods, Tommy Harris, Davari Boyd and Kaden Young won the event in 1:35.22.
In the girls meet, Nickiya Shields won the 100 (15.41) and 300 (46.70) hurdles and the triple jump (36-1.5) for Danville, while Neveah Jones won the high jump (1.47m), Abby Decker won the long jump (4.82m) and Mariya Brown won the shot put (38-6.5).
The 400 relay team of Shields, Chazari Cooks, Taniyah Reynolds and Da'Sani Lewis won in 50.59 seconds, while the 800 team of Cooks, Reynolds, Serenity Reed and Lewis won in 1:48.99 and the 3,200 team of Allison Thompson, Rosa Vasquez, Sarah Kagels and Neveah Smith won 11:11.85.
PREP BOYS TRACK
At Rantoul
Team results — 1. Danville 172, 2. Monticello 147.5, 3. Urbana 145, 4. St. Joseph-Ogden 121.5, 5. Rantoul 85
Individual results
High jump — 1. O'Shawn Jones-Winslow (D) 6-2, 2. Drew Sheppard (M) 6-0, 3. Garrett Siems (SJO) 5-10
Long jump — 1. Tay Grayer (R) 5.78m, 2. Kyree Hillsman (U) 5.75m, 3. Tyquawn Page (U) 5.55m, 4. Davari Boyd (D) 5.54m
Triple jump — 1. DaPrince Clark (D) 41-4, 2. Gedron Kapongo (U) 40-10, 3. Kaden Young 40-5
Pole Vault — 1. Seth Pierson (U) 7-0, 2. Aaron Kraut (U) 6-6, 3. Max Kooper (U) 6-6
Shot Put — 1. Jack Brown (M) 46-6, 2. Collin Lomax (D) 43-3, 3. Brock Trimble (SJO) 41-2
Discus — 1. Trimble 157-5, 2. Jackson Ennis (SJO) 124-4, 3. Curtis Beasley (D) 119-6
100 meters — 1. Preston Seals (R) 11.27, 2. Terrell King (U) 11.39, 3. Young 11.43
200 meters — 1. Jackson Greer (SJO) 22.66, 2. Mick Wright (M) 22.71, 3. KiJana Woods (D) 22.94
400 meters — 1. Wright 54.87, 2. Jordan Lathan (R) 54.91, 3. Aden Armstrong (SJO) 55.37
800 meters — 1. Kelenna Onyemere (U) 2:08.17, 2. Eli Wilhelm (R) 2:10.15, 3. Ayden LeGrand (M) 2:14.25, 5. Evan Vredenburgh (D) 2:18.83
110 hurdles — 1. Matthew Thomas (D) 15.42, 2. Woods 17.05, 3. Jackson Helms (M) 18.52
300 hurdles — 1. Thomas 15.42, 2. Woods 17.05, 3. Helms 18.52
1,600 — 1. Rylan Good (M) 4:47.85, 2. Julio Angrave (U) 4:58.21, 3. Kian Banihashem (U) 4:59.12
3,200 — 1. Auden Pacunas (R) 10:25.55, 2. Hudson Coady (U) 10:40.70, 3. Jacob Elston (M) 11:11, 5. Revan Bailey (D) 12:03.93
400 relay — 1. Monticello 45.95, 2. Urbana 46.40, 3. Danville (Jayden Rowell, Ja'Vaughn Robinson, DaPrince Clark, Jamie Clark) 46.48
800 relay — 1. Danville (Woods, Tommy Harris, Boyd, Young) 1:35.22, 2. Monticello A 1:38.29, 3. Monticello B 1:39.68
1,600 relay — 1. Monticello 3:42.18, 2. Urbana 3:43.53, 3. Danville (Phil Andrei Pacheco, Bailey, Dempsey Wuman, Jesse Grupe) 3:52.67
3,200 relay — 1. Monticello 8:49.86, 2. Rantoul A 9:03.05, 3. Rantoul B 9:49.79
PREP GIRLS TRACK
At Rantoul
Team results — 1. Danville 214, 2. Monticello 144, 3. Urbana 132, 4. Rantoul 80, 5. St. Joseph-Ogden 32.
Individual results
High jump — 1. Neveah Jones (D) 1.47m, 2. Macy Reed-Thompson (SJO) 1.37m, 3. Adi Sheppard (M) 1.37m
Long jump — 1. Abby Decker (D) 4.82m, 2. Mariyah Brown (D) 4.76m, 3. Shelby Smith (M) 4.36m
Triple jump — 1. Nickiya Shields (D) 36-1.5, 2. Brown 34-1.5, 3. Gabrielle Mboyo-Meta (U) 26-4
Pole Vault — 1. Mylin Bruhn (M) 6-6, 2. Joan Clancy-Harley (U) 5-6, 3. Citlali Cortes-Alvarez (U) 5-6
Shot Put — 1. Brown 38-6.5, 2. Ja'Lorrian Steward (D) 35-2.5, 3. Teri Hall (U) 32-5
Discus — 1. Hall 81-10, 2. Morgan Perez (U) 79-00, 3. Mylashara Williams (D) 77-11
100 meters — 1. Brianna Dixon (R) 12.36, 2. Rose Talbert (M) 12.77, 3. Taniyah Reynolds (D) 12.94
200 meters — 1. Dixon 25.15, 2. Syniya Quenga (U) 26.55, 3. Reynolds 27.76
400 meters — 1. Mabry Bruhn (M) 1:03.93, 2. Nadia Gamble (D) 1:08.90, 3. Allison Thompson (D) 1:09.42
800 meters — 1. Mabry Bruhn 2:24.53, 2. Hannah Mock (SJO) 2:45.57, 3. Rebekah Maxwell (R) 2:46.44, 5. Stephanie Sykes (D) 2:48.12
100 hurdles — 1. Shields 15.41, 2. TaNiya Poke (R) 18.28, 3. Jones 18.33
300 hurdles — 1. Shields 46.70, 2. Talbert 47.45, 3. Poke 54.04
1,600 — 1. Estella Miller (M) 5:43.11, 2. Sylvia Miller (M) 6:07.33. 3. Mia Nicholson (U) 6:30.42, 8. Sarah Kagels (D) 7:20.95
3,200 — 1. Abigail Fairbanks (U) 13:33.15, 2. Maya Stori (U) 13:46.20
400 relay — 1. Danville A (Shields, Chazari Cooks, Reynolds, Da'Sani Lewis) 50.59, 2. Urbana 50.97, 3. Danville B (Noriah Poke, Serenity Reed, Decker, Olivia Williams) 53.79
800 relay — 1. Danville (Cooks, Reynolds, Reed, Lewis) 1:48.99, 2. Monticello A 1:55.03, 3. Monticello B 2:03.81
1,600 relay — 1. Monticello 4:15.75, 2. Danville A (Reed., Lewis, Gabriela Huerta, Sykes) 4:35.91, 3. Danville B (Decker, Rosa Vazquez, Shaquoia Moore, Thompson) 4:44.30
3,200 relay — 1. Danville (Thompson, Vasquez, Kagels, Neveah Smith) 11:11.85, 2. Monticello 12:40.83
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.