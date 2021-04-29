DANVILLE — The Danville High School track teams started the season on Thursday with a meet with Normal Community, Champaign Centennial, Bloomington and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
In the boys meet, Bloomington won with 140 points, while Normal was second at 125, Centennial was third at 116, Danville took fourth at 68 and BHRA was fifth at 59.
Keyshon Gray was first in the 800 meter run for Danville at 2 minutes, 17.95 seconds, while Matthew Thomas won the 300 hurdles in 44.84 and was second in the 110 hurdles in 16.99. Nolan Spangler was second in the 800 (2:19.51), while Brent Rickgauer was third in the discus (38.96) and Matthew McQuown took fourth in the shot put (12.57).
Eli Mojonnier won the 1,600 run for BHRA (4:40.71) and led the 1,600 relay team with Emerson Thorlton, Isaiah Tidwell and Murphy McCool to a win in 3:42.48 and teamed up with the same three teammates to win the 3,200 relay in 8:45.45. McCool won the 400 dash in 54.18.
In the girls meet, Normal won the team title with 186, while Centennial was second at 106, Danville was third at 100 and BHRA took fourth at 74.
Hallee Thomas won the 100 hurdles (15.47), 300 hurdles (47.91) and the pole vault (3.04) for Danville, while Nautika Conaway was third in the 100 (13.64) and was second in the 200 (28.42, Lynae Ward won the triple jump (9.32), Neveah Jones was second in the long jump (3.96) and was fourth in the triple jump (8.91) and Karena Mayfield was fourth in the discus (23.91) and fifth in the shot put (8.83).
For BHRA, Ellyanna Hedgecock won the 3,200 (15:41.71) while Alexa Ball was the 1,600 (6:39.40) and Audrey Taylor was fourth in the shot put (8.92) and fifth in the discus (23.35).
PREP BOYS TRACK
At Danville
Team results — 1. Bloomington 140, 2. Normal Community 125, 3. Champaign Cetennial 116, 4. Danville 68, 5. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 59
Individual results
Long jump — 1. Gibson Smith (NC) 5.58,
High jump — 1. Chris Taylor (NC) 1.82, 3. Ayden Ingram (BHRA) 1.57
Triple jump — 1. Selman Ayodogu (B) 11.11
Pole Vault — 1. Tyler Peterson (B) 3.81, 2. Matthew Thomas (D) 3.65
Shot put — 1. Alex Sohn (NC) 16.61, 4. Matthew McQuown (D) 12.57
Discus — 1. Sohn 43.38, 3. Brent Rickgauer (D) 38.96
100 meters — 1. Braylon Peacaock (CC) 11.58
200 meters — 1. Daniel Lacy (CC) 22.88
400 meters — 1. Murphy McCool (BHRA) 54.18
800 meters — 1. Keyshon Gray (D) 2:17.95, 2. Nolan Spangler (D) 2:19.51, 5. Ingram 2:29.53
110 hurdles — 1. Tre Atkinson (NC) 16.90, 2. Thomas 16.99
300 hurdles — 1. Thomas 44.84
1,600 — 1. Eli Mojonnier (BHRA) 4:40.71, 2. Aaron Hendron (CC) 4:50.04, 3. Emerson Thorlton (BHRA) 4:51.63
3,200 — 1. Nick Mauer (CC) 11:30.57, 3. Ingram 12:07.16
400 relay — 1. Centennial 44.34
800 relay — 1. Centennial 1:34.80
1,600 relay — 1. BHRA (Mojonnier, Thorlton, Isaiah Tidwell, McCool) 3:42.48, 3. Danville (Thomas, Keyshon Gray, Cameron Gray, Micah McGuire) 3:50.26
3,200 relay — 1. BHRA (Mojonnier, Tidwell, Thorlton, McCool) 8:45.45
PREP GIRLS TRACK
At Danville
Team results — 1. Normal Community 186, 2. Champaign Centennial 106, 3. Danville 100, 4. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 74
Individual results
Long jump — 1. Keira Toler (CC) 3.99, 2. Neveah Jones (D) 3.96
High jump — 1. Sifa Mondika (CC) 1.42
Triple jump — 1. Lynae Ward (D) 9.32
Pole Vault — 1. Hallee Thomas (D) 3.04
Shot put — 1. Ruth Oliveros-Gallardo (NC) 10.35, 4. Audrey Taylor (BHRA) 8.92, 5. Karena Mayfield (D) 8.83
Discus — 1. Annabel Thorstenson (CC) 32.37, 4. Mayfield 23.91, 5. Taylor 23.35
100 meters — 1. Jazmin West (NC) 12.80, 3. Nautika Conaway (D) 13.64
200 meters — 1. West 26.46, 2. Conaway 28.42
400 meters — 1. Jordyn Griffin (NC) 1:01.05, 5. Chelsey Makemson (BHRA) 1:21.18
800 meters — 1. Isabella Ramshaw (CC) 2:34.85, 4. Allison Thompson 2:48.79, 6. Lilly Trimpble (BHRA) 3:34.98
100 hurdles — 1. Thomas 15.47, 3. Jones 18.78
300 hurdles — 1. Thomas 47.61
1,600 — 1. Alexa Ball (BHRA) 6:39.40, 2. Montana Reitsma (BHRA) 6:56.90
3,200 — 1. Ellyana Hedgecock (BHRA) 15:41.71, 2. Reitsma 15:52.52
400 relay — 1. Normal Community 53.46, 2. Danville (Thomas, Conaway, Ward, Jones) 54.81, 3. BHRA (Aubrey Peters, Rylee Dubois, Viv Ruffo, Ameber-Christine Reed) 56.19
800 relay — 1. Centennial 2:00.80
1,600 relay — 1. Normal Community 4:32.57, 2. Centennial 4:34.63, 3. BHRA (Ball, Dubois, Hedgecock, Isabella Martinez) 4:43.12
3,200 relay — 1. Normal Community 11:26.51, 2. BHRA (Ball, Dubois, Reitsma, Gabby Moreman) 12:32.07
