CATLIN — With the top local track teams in the area, it was no surprise that local teams would be on top at the Salt Fork Invite on Tuesday.
The Danville High girls and the host Storm boys team were able to win team titles.
Nickiya Shields won the 100 meter hurdles (15.56 seconds) and the triple jump (11.54m) for the Lady Vikings, while Allison Thompson won the 3,200 run (12:19), Abby Decker won the long jump (5.11m) and Mariyah Brown won the shot put (11,33m).
The 400 relay team of Shields, Chazari Cooks, Taniyah Reynolds and Da'Sani Lewis won in 50.72, while the 800 team of Decker, Reynolds, Lewis and Olivia Williams won in 1:51.41 and the 1,600 team of Decker, Serenity Reed, Cooks and Shields won in 4:20.27.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin was second with Natalie Thomason winning the high jump (1.52m) and Reis McFarland winning the discus (27.02m), Westville was fourth with Ella Miller winning 300 hurdles (52.65), Salt Fork was fifth with Macie Russell winning the 800 run (2:33.42) and Hoopeston Area was seventh with Bre Crose winning the 100 (13.12) and 200 (26.71) dashes.
In the boys meet, the Storm won on the strength of Garrett Taylor winning the shot put (16.35m) and discus (55.21m) Brysen Vasquez won the 400 (51.59) and was second in the 100 (11.57), Ben Jessup was in the 200 (23.64), Tyler Smoot was second in the 800 (2:07.29), Brayden Edwards was second in the3,200 (11:21.49) and Jacob DePratt was second in the 300 hurdles (43.57).
Danville was second with Matthew Thomas winning the 110 (15 seconds) and 300 (41.83) hurdles for the Vikings, while O'Shawn Jones-Winslow was second in the high jump (1.87m), Kaden Young was second in the triple jump (12.86m) and Antuan Lee was third in the 100 meter dash (11.86). The 800 relay team of Davari Boyd, Young, KiJana Woods and Tommy Harris won with a time of 1:33.53.
Westville was fourth as Tyler Miller was second in the 110 hurdles (16.67 and third in the 300 (43.67) and Aiden Vice was third in the 400 (54.64) and Nathan Blue was third in the 800 (2:08.49).
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin was sixth as the 400 relay team of Damien Allison, Michael Hackman, Evan Parrish and Murphy McCool won in 44.15.
PREP BOYS TRACK
At Catlin
Salt Fork Invitational
Team results — 1. Salt Fork 117, 2. Danville 82, 3. St. Thomas More 65, 4. Westville 56, 5. Heyworth 53, 6. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 47, 7. Judah Christian 34, 8. Villa Grove 24, 9. Paris 22, 10. Iroquois West 15, 11. Oakwood 11, 12. Hoopeston Area 1.
Individual results
High jump — 1. Drew Rogers (P) 1.87m, 2. O'Shawn-Jones-Winslow (D) 1.86m, 4. Layne Rund (VG) 1.81m
Long jump — 1. Cabott Craft (STM) 6.76, 2. Ben Horn (STM) 5.76m, 4. Drew Rogers (P) 5.70m
Triple jump — 1. Craft 14.27m, 2. Kaden Young (D) 12.86m, 3. Davari Boyd (D) 12.62m
Shot Put — 1. Garrett Taylor (SF) 16.35m, 2. Robbie Vavrik (STM) 13.58m, 3. Nick Feather (H) 13.55m
Discus — 1. Taylor 55.21m, 2. Maddax Stine (SF) 42.87, 3. Feather 42.49m
100 meters — 1. Josiah Brown (JC) 11.27, 2. Brysen Vasquez (SF) 11.57, 3. Antuan Lee (D) 11.86
200 meters — 1. Brown 23.18, 2. Ben Jessup (SF) 23.64, 3. Evan Parish (BHRA) 24.61
400 meters — 1. Vasquez 51.59, 2. Ethan McLain (SF) 54.62, 3. Aiden Vice (W) 54.84
800 meters — 1. Ethan Trask (H) 2:05.27, 2. Tyler Smoot (SF) 2:07.29, 3. Nathan Blue (W) 2:08.49
110 hurdles — 1. Matthew Thomas (D) 15.00, 2. Tyler Miller (W) 16.67, 3. Jacob DePratt (SF) 16.75
300 hurdles — 1. Thomas 41.83, 2. DePratt 43.55, 3. Miller 43.57
3,200 — 1. Austin Russow (H) 11:20.11, 2. Brayden Edwards (SF) 11:21.49, 3. John McDaniel (JC) 12:07.24
400 relay — 1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (Damien Allison, Michael Hackman, Parish, Murphy McCool) 44.15, 2. Westville (Trent Acord, Miller, Ja'Den Whorral, Trent McMasters) 45.33, 3. St. Thomas More 46.57
800 relay — 1. Danville (Boyd, Young, KiJana Woods, Tommy Harris) 1:33.53, 2. BHRA (McCool, Parish, Allison, Hackman) 1:33.55, 3. Westville (Acord, Reese Weber, Landon Coon, Whorraal) 1:39.37
1,600 relay — 1. Heyworth 3:34.86, 2. BHRA (McCool, Eli Godwin, Allison, Ayden Ingram) 3:37.58, 3. Salt Fork (Ethan Davis, DePratt, Jackson Darnell, McLain) 3:46.22
1,600 sprint relay — 1. Heyworth 3:51.37, 2. Danville (Young, Woods, Thomas, Boyd) 3:58.60, 3. Villa Grove 4:02.28
PREP GIRLS TRACK
At Catlin
Salt Fork Invitational
Team results — 1. Danville 149, 2. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 94, 3. St. Thomas More 53, 4. Westville 47, 5. Salt Fork 39, 6. Iroquois West 32, 7. Hoopeston Area 27, 8. Paris 22, 9. Heyworth 19, 10. Judah Christian 18, 11. Villa Grove 14, 12. Oakwood 9
Individual results
High jump — 1. Natalie Thomason (BHRA) 1.52m, 2. Neveah Jones (D) 1.47m, 3. Ella McFarland (BHRA) 1.42m
Long jump — 1. Abby Decker (D) 5.11m, 2. Amber-Christine Reed (BHRA) 5.06m, 3.Vivien Griffin (IW) 4.98m
Triple jump — 1. Nickiya Shields (D) 11.54m, 2. Mariyah Brown (D) 10.17m, 3. Ella Miller (W) 9.98m
Shot Put — 1. Brown 11.33m, 2. Reis MacFarland (BHRA) 9.51m, 3. Lilly Meeker (W) 9.44m
Discus — 1. MacFarland (BHRA) 27.02m, 2. Carly Eads (VG) 25.62m, 3. Aajaelia Darnell (D) 24.81m
100 meters — 1. Bre Crose (HA) 13.12, 2. Chazari Cooks (D) 13.39, 3. Vivian Moore (P) 13.52
200 meters — 1. Crose 26.71, 2. Alyson Clements (STM) 27.34, 3. Moore 27.50
400 meters — 1. Clements 1:01.00, 2. Serenity Reed (D) 1:07.11, 3. Nadia Gamble (D) 1:07.96
800 meters — 1. Macie Russell (SF) 2:33.42, 2. Aleigha Garrison (JC) 2:37.21, 3. Skyler Anderson (SRM) 2:40.55
100 hurdles — 1. Shields 15.56, 2. Shelby McGee (SF) 17.38, 3. Ella Rhodes (IW) 17.73
300 hurdles — 1. Ella Miller (W) 52.65, 2. Kyra Denning (H) 53.07, 3. Rhodes 55.20
1,600 — 1. Garrison 5:45.24, 2. Paige Stark (STM) 5:56.33, 3. Aleah Potter (BHRA) 6:09.30
3,200 — 1. Allison Thompson (D) 12:29,84, 2. Potter 12:37.96, 3. Samantha Hartke (IW) 13:14.72
400 relay — 1. Danville (Shields, Cooks, Taniyah Reynolds, Da'Sani Lewis (50.72), 2. BHRA (Aubrey Peters, Mackenzie Stow, Nevaeh Scott, Reed) 54.00, 3. Westville (Taylor Miles, Lydia Gondzur, Miller, Emma Schluter) 54.02
800 relay — 1. Danville (Decker, Reynolds, Lewis, Olivia Williams) 1:51.41, 2. BHRA (Peters, McFarland, Thomason, Reed) 1:55.66, 3. Westville (Miles, Aubrie Jenkins, Maddison Appl, Miley Royer) 1:58.92
1,600 relay — 1. Danville (Decker, Reed, Cooks, Shields) 4:20.27, 2. Salt Fork (Russell, Callaway Cox, Bracie Hird, Brycie Hird) 4:34.13, 3. St. Thomas More 4:37.67
1,600 sprint relay — 1. St. Thomas More 4:44.99, 2. Danville (Williams, Gabriela Huerta, Neveah Smith, Rosa Vasquez) 4:57.03, 3. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (Emily Dice, Alivia Reifsteck, Shaley Ferrell, Addie Hensold) 4:57.32
