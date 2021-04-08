CAYUGA, Ind. — The Covington boys and girls track teams cruised to wins in a triangular meet with North Vermillion and Attica on Thursday.
In the boys meet, Alex Black, Bradley Lewsader and Nick Ferrati each won two events for the Trojams who had 75 points as a team. Black won the 200 (26.74 seconds) and the 400 (1:00.07) dashes, while Lewsader won the 800 run (2:25.29) and the high jump (5 feet, 10 inches) and Ferrati won the 110 hurdles (19.97) and 300 (52.90) hurdles.
Rico Mandolini won the 100 dash (12.23) for Covington, while the 400 relay team of Mandolini, Lewsader, Coye Ferguson and Whylee Goulding won in 48.83, the 1,600 team of Black, Ethan Streuer, Drew Busick and Mason Duprey won in 4:11 and the 3,200 team of Blake Bova, Duprey, Lewsader and Wyatt Woodrow won in 10:40.
North Vermillion took second as a team with wins in the long jump from Evan Naylor (17-6), Matthew Jackson in the shot put (41-4.5) and Jermiah Zeibart in the discus (106-9). Reyce Barna took second int eh 100 (12.42) and the high jump (5-6) an Naylor was second in the 200 (27.21).
In the girls meet, the Trojans beat out the Falcons 72-55. Sierra Krepton won the 200 dash for Covington (31.28), while Lauren Vale won the 400 (1:14.76), Bernadette Goeppner took the 800 run (3:08.23), Isabella Lynch won the 1,600 run (7:31.37), Ashylynn Livengood won the 300 hurdles (58.49) and Lexi Slider took the high jump (4-7).
The Covington 400 relay team of Kenzie Richardson, Krepton, Lily Mullins and Livengood won in 58.63, while the 1,600 tea, of Jessalynn Simpkins, Therin Holland, Slider and Vale won in 5:24 and the 3,200 team of Simpkins, Goeppner, Lynch and Ramirez won in 14:18.28.
Savannah Pollard won the 100 dash for North Vermillion (15.13), while Rachel Hazelwood won the 3,200 (18:42.12), Mickey Thomas won the 200 hurdles (18.54), Megan Davis took the long jump (13-4 1/2), Braylee Brown won the shot put (27-11 1/2) and Lauren Ellis took the discus (87-10 1/2).
PREP BOYS TRACK
At Cayuga, Ind.
Team results — 1. Covington 75, 2. North Vermillion 44, 3. Attica 21.
Individual results
Long jump — 1. Evan Naylor (NV) 17-6, 2. Rico Mandolini (C) 17-5 1/2, 3. Owen Burns (NV) 16-8
High jump — 1. Bradley Lewsader (C) 5-10, 2. Reyce Barna (NV) 5-6, 3. Ray Allen Townsend (A) 5-0
Shot put — 1. Matthew Jackson (NV) 41-4 1/2, 2. Jermiah Zeibart (NV) 40-4 1/2, 3. Atticus Blank (NV) 37-10 1/2
Discus — 1. Zeibart 106-9, 2. Carter Edney (NV) 99-2, 3. Jackson 93-0
100 meters — 1. Rico Mandolini (C) 12.23, 2. Barna 12.42, 3. Dylan Clevenger (A) 12.45
200 meters — 1. Alex Black (C) 26.74, 2. Evan Naylor (NV) 27.21, 3. Whylee Goulding (C) 27.40
400 meters — 1. Black 1:00.07
800 meters — 1. Lewsader 2:25.29, 2. Madon Duprey (C) 2:28.52, 3. Cody Tryon (NV) 2:32.41
110 hurdles — 1. Nick Ferrati (C) 19.97 2. Burns 24.14
300 hurdles — 1. Ferrati 52.90, 2. Brian Karrfalt (C) 59.56
1,600 — 1. Burke Tuggle (A) 5:34.37, 2. Wyatt Woodrow (C) 5:41.08, 3. Drew Busick (C) 5:43.26
3,200 — 1. Tuggle 12:03.38. 2. Blake Bova (C) 12:33.23, 3. Tony Tucker (NV) 12:49.25
400 relay — 1. Covington (Mandolini, Lewsader, Coye Ferguson, Goulding) 48.83, 2. North Vermillion (Naylor, Burns, Tryon, Elijah Dowers) 49.36
1,600 relay — 1. Covington (Black, Ethan Streuer, Busick, Duprey) 4:11, 2. Attica (Tuggle, Jamairie Johnson, Townsend, Logan McClimaug) 4:33, 3. North Vermillion (Blank, Evan Galloway, Rowan Thomas, Ziebart) 5:08
3,200 relay — 1. Covington (Bova, Duprey, Lewsader, Woodrow) 10:40.08
PREP GIRLS TRACK
At Cayuga, Ind.
Team results — 1. Covington 72, 2. North Vermillion 55, 3. Attica 8.
Individual results
Long jump — 1. Megan Davis (NV) 13-4 1/2, 2. Kenzie Richardson (C) 12-1 1/4, 3. Mickey Thomas (NV) 12-10
High jump — 1. Lexi Slider (C) 4-7, 2. Lily Mullins (C) 4-0
Shot put — 1. Braylee Brown (NV) 27-11 1/2, 2. Tycee Crabtree (NV) 27-0, 3. RachelSmith (A) 26-10
Discus — 1. Lauren Ellis (NV) 87-10 1/2, 2. Crabtree 83-8 1/2, 3. Brookelyn Brown (NV) 78-0
100 meters — 1. Savannah Pollard (NV) 15.13, 2. Greta Smith (C) 15.15, 3. Richardson 15.23
200 meters — 1. Sierra Krepton (C) 31.28, 2. Pollard 31.96, 3. Smith 32.36
400 meters — 1. Lauren Valey 1:14.76, 2. Slider 1:17.06, 3. Ettie Myers (NV) 1:23.29
800 meters — 1.Bernadette Goeppner (C) 3:08.23, 2. Lily Ramirez 3:09.22, 3. Ema Pender (NV) 3:10.81
100 hurdles — 1. Thomas 18.54, 2. Ashylynn Livengood (C) 19.12, 2. Davis 21.43
300 hurdles — 1. Livengood 58.49, 2. Thomas 58.61, 3. Megan Cain (NV) 1:13.26
1,600 — 1. Isabella Lynch (C) 7:31.37, 2. Jessalynn Simpkins (C) 7:40.54
3,200 — 1. Rachel Hazelwood (NV) 18:42.12
400 relay — 1. Covington (Richardson, Krepton, Lily Mullins, Livengood) 58.63, 2. North Vermillion (Thomas, Davis, Cain, Pollard)
1,600 relay — 1. Covington (Simpkins, Therin Holland, Slider, Vale) 5:24
3,200 relay — 1. Covington (Simpkins, Goeppner, Lynch, Ramirez) 14:18.28
