URBANA — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin track teams only won six events out of 32 on Tuesday at the Urbana University High Invitational, but the overall depth of the Blue Devil teams carried them to the combined team title against Uni High and Salt Fork.
On the boys side, Bis-Henn/Ross-Al placed in all 16 events and the Blue Devils had multiple scoring participants in eight of 12 individual events as they won the boys title by 50 points (171-121) over the Salt Fork Storm. Urbana University High (107) was third, Champaign Judah Christian (98) was fourth and Champaign Academy (74) was fifth.
Earning individual titles for the Blue Devils in the boys events included Murphy McCool (400), Eli Mojonnier (1,600) and Nick Garmon (300 hurdles).
In the girls competition, Urbana University High won the title by 31 points over BHRA (158-127), while Salt Fork (122) was third, Judah Christian (57) was fourth and Champaign Academy (28) came in fifth.
Ellyanna Hedgecock was the only individual winner for the Blue Devils in the 3,200 meters, while the other first-place finishes came in the 800 and 1,600 relays.
Salt Fork had three multiple-event winners. On the boys side, Garrett Taylor claimed the shot put (13.41 meters) and the discus (32.82) titles. While in the girls competition, senior Gracie Jesup took home three first-place finishes in the 200 (26.97 seconds), 100 hurdles (15.84) and the long jump (5.03) and Olivia Birge won the shot put (9.45) and the discus (28.63).
PREP TRACK
At Urbana
University High Invitational
Combined team scores — 1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 298, 2. Urbana University High 265, 3. Salt Fork 243, 4. Champaign Judah Christian 98, 5. Champaign Academy 74.
Boys scores — 1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 171, 2. Salt Fork 121, 3. Urbana University High 107, 4. Champaign Academy 46, 5. Champaign Judah Christian 41
Girls scores — 1. Urbana University High 158, 2. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 127, 3. Salt Fork 122, 4. Champaign Judah Christian 57, 5. Champaign Academy 28.
Boys results
100 meters — 1. Jongmin Philiph (Academy) 11.50 seconds, 2. Daryl Okeke (Judah) 11.79, 3. Ethan Davis (Salt Fork) 11.93.
200 — 1. Philiph 23.66, 2. Murphy McCool (BHRA) 24.40, 3. Josh Schultz (Judah) 25.56
400 — 1. McCool 53.68, 2. Okeke 56.52, 3. Logan Hughes (BHRA) 1:00.33.
800 — 1. Henry Laufenberg (Uni High) 2 minutes, 14.42 seconds, 2. Ayden Ingram (BHRA) 2:36.20, 3. Joshua Gernand (BHRA) 2:38.81.
1,600 — 1. Eli Mojonnier (BHRA) 4:44.34, 2. Laufenberg 4:46.03, 3. Emerson Thorlton (BHRA) 5:01.68.
3,200 — 1. Aidan Skinner (Salt Fork) 12:10.94, 2. Isiah Tidwell (BHRA) 12:47.50, 3. Gernand 12:50.59.
110 hurdles — 1. Jacob DePratt (Salt Fork) 19.31, 2. Nick Garmon (BHRA) 21.54, 3. Camden Smoot (Salt Fork) 26.40.
300 hurdles — 1. Garmon 50.56, 2. Ivan Favila (Uni High) 56.45.
400 relay — 1. Uni High (Brown, Althaus, Finkelman, Yu) 49.27, 2. Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (Golden, Frattick, Salter, Carpenter) 59.95.
800 relay — 1. Uni High (Althaus, Brown, Yu, Finkelman) 1:45.60, 2. Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (Carpenter, Salter, Frattick, Golden) 2:10.50.
1,600 relay — 1. Salt Fork (Jesup, Vazquez, McLain, Johnson) 3:54.19, 2. Uni High (Yu, Brown, Laufenberg, Althaus) 3:55.19, 3. Salt Fork (DePratt, Davis, Smott, Diaz) 4:12.44.
3,200 relay — 1. Uni High (Grosse-Perdekamp, Kraatz, Patel, Ulozas) 10:48.80, 2. Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (Trimble, Ingram, Hughe, Godwin) 11:16.32.
Long jump — 1. Okeke 5.45 meters, 2. Dylan Diaz (Salt Fork) 4.97, 3. Hughes 4.85
Triple jump — 1. Tate Johnson (Salt Fork) 11.86, 2. Diaz 11.43, 3. Ingram 11.34
Shot put — 1. Garrett Taylor (Salt Fork) 13.41, 2. Lane Tate (Salt Fork) 10.61, 3. Maddox Cash (BHRA) 10.60
Discus — 1. Taylor 32.82, 2. Jace Waterman (BHRA) 26.75, 3. Ben Jesup (Salt Fork) 24.92.
Girls results
100 meters — 1. Katelyn Lang (Salt Fork) 13.07, 2. Ella Greer (Uni High) 13.14, 3. Amber-Christine Reed (BHRA) 13.55
200 — 1. Gracie Jesup (Salt Fork) 26.97, 2. Greer 28.30, 3. Zoey Muller-Hinmant (Uni High) 28.82.
400 — 1. Muller-Hinmant 1 minute, 4.34 seconds, 2. Gabby Moreman (BHRA) 1:06.69, 3. Aleigha Garrison (Judah) 1:10.74.
800 — 1. Stefania Dzhaman (Uni High) 2:39.19, 2. Macie Russell (Salt Fork) 2:39.62, 3. Shayla Brown (Academy) 2:43.19
1,600 — 1. Kate Ahmari (Uni High) 5:32.36, 2. Garrison 5:50.78, 3. Russell 5:58.28.
3,200 — 1. Ellyanna Hedgecock (BHRA) 16:36.37, 2. Montana Reitsma (BHRA) 16:53.30.
100 hurdles — 1. Jesup 15.84, 2. Shelby McGee (Salt Fork) 15.99, 3. Cadi Hu (Uni High) 16.57.
300 hurdles — 1. Hu 51.27, 2. Aubrey Peters (BHRA) 54.10, 3. Dzhaman 55.92.
400 relay — 1. Salt Fork (Jesup, McGee, Thompson, Lang) 54.04, 2. Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (Peters, Moreman, Ruffo, Reed) 57.02, 3. Uni High (Mamaril, Ebel, Nguyen, Greer) 58.49
800 relay — 1. Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (Ball, Dubois, Ruffo, Reed) 2:02.87, 2. Uni High (Mamaril, Ebel, Marlow, Losch) 2:12.72.
1,600 relay — 1. Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (Peters, Dubois, Ball, Moreman) 4:42.59, 2. Uni High (Hu, Dzhaman, Ahmari, Mathias) 4:45.94.
3,200 relay — 1. Uni High (Sun, Smith, Choi, Mathias) 12:20.14, 2. Bis-Henn/Ross-Al (Reitsma, Dubois, Hedgecock, Ball) 13:47.20.
Long jump — 1. Jesup 5.03 meters, 2. Brynlee Keeran (Salt Fork) 4.77, 3. Vivia Nguyen (Uni High) 3.88.
Triple jump — 1. Charlotte Ebel (Uni High) 9.14, 2. Anne Eisenmenger (Judah) 8.99, 3. Lilly Trimble (BHRA) 6.93.
Shot put — 1. Olivia Birge (Salt Fork) 9.45, 2. Abi Tapuaiga (Judah) 9.04, 3. Aubrey Taylor (BHRA) 7.74.
Discus — 1. Birge 28.63, 2. Tapuaiga 26.06, 3. Taylor 20.80.
