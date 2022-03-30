BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys and girls track teams beat out Oakwood, Armstrong-Potomac and Deland-Weldon on Tuesday in a quadrangular track meet.
In the boys meet, Emerson Thorlton won the 800 meter run (2 minutes, 23 seconds) for the Blue Devils, while Isaiah Tidwell won the 1,600 (5:33), Maddox Cash won the shot put (37 feet, 8 inches), Spencer Wall won the discus (104-7.5) and the 400 (47.21), 800 (1:39.59) and 1,600 (4:04.5).
Oakwood was second with Austin McDaniel winning the 110 hurdles (17.37) and 300 hurdles (46.53), Connor Moss winning the 100 dash (12.65), Saul Carrillo taking the 400 (46.53) and Brevin Wills winning the 3,200 (12:56).
Armstrong-Potomac was third with Sam Champs winning the 200 dash (26.72) and the long jump (16-10.5) while Eli Kennel won the high jump (5-6).
In the girls meet, Ella McFarland had personal best 5-1 attempt at the high jump for BHRA, and won the the triple jump (29-7). Teammate Audrey Taylor won the shot put (30-11) and the discus (74-1), Aubrey Peters won the 100 (19.2) and 300 (59.4) hurdles, and Amber Reed won the 100 dash (14.1). The 800 (2:07.6) and 3,200 (15:48) relay teams also won for the Blue Devils.
Allie Morris won the 800 (3:03.4), the 1,600 (6:24.5) and 3,200 (14:28.1) runs for Oakwood, while Cassie Fugate won the 400 (1:24.8) and Gwen Cambron won the 200 (32.0), Nikita Taylor won the long jump (12-8) and the 1,600 relay (5:20.11) won.
The 400 relay team for Armstrong-Potomac won in 1:00.5.
