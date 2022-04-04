HOOPESTON — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin track teams were able to win both the boys and girls team titles on Monday in a meet hosted by Hoopeston Area that also included Schlarman Academy, Armstrong-Potomac, Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Illinois Lutheran.
In the girls meet, Aubrey Peters won the 100 hurdles (18.96 seconds) for the Blue Devils, while Ella McFarland won the high jump (1.42 meters), Amber-Christine Reed won the long jump (4.57m) and Audrey Taylor won the shot put (9.16m). The 800 relay team of Peters, Maggie Lewis, McFarland and Reed won in 2:03.50 and the 3,200 team of Rachel Smith, Addie Hensold, Madeline Thorlton and Alexis Gerdis won in 13:53.17.
Hoopeston Area was second with Bre Crose winning the 100 (13.24) and 200 (28.49) dashes and the 300 hurdles (58.85) while Allison Pickett won the 800 (3:14.46) and Emily Ray won the discus (28.05m).
Christine Bailey won the 400 (1:14.64) for Armstrong-Potomac, while Mia Martinez won the triple jump (9.93) for Schlarman Academy. Savannah Cunningham was second in the 400 (1:16.05) for Geo-RF.
In the boys meet, Logan Hughes won the 200 (24.84) for the Blue Devils, while Murphy McCool won the 400 dash (54.91), Kayden Trimble won the 8800 (2:03.54), Eli Mojonnier won the 1,600 (4:57.26), Emerson Thorlton took the 3,200 (10:51.18), Ayden Ingram won the triple jump (11.09m) and Spencer Wall won the discus (32.32m). The 400 relay team of Hughes, Evan Cole, Rhett Harper and McCool won in 48.04, the 800 team of Hughes, Cole, Ingram and Harper won in 1:45.95, the 1,600 team of McCool, Isaiah Tidwell, Ingram and Mojonnier won in 3:50.13 and the 3,200 team of Joshua Gernand, Eli Godwin, Trimble and James Dulin won in 11:22.10.
Jace Bina won the 100 (11.62) and long jump (6.42m) for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while teammate Karson Lewsader won the high jump (1.93m) and Hunter Cannon won the shot put (13.10m) for Hoopeston Area.
PREP BOYS TRACK
At Hoopeston
Team results — 1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 207, 2. Georgetown-Ridge Farm 77, 3. Armstrong-Potomac 72, 4. Hoopeston Area 23, 5. Illinois Lutheran 10, 6. Schlarman Academy 6.
Individual results
Long jump — 1. Jace Bina (GRF) 6.42m, 2. Dayton Grant (GRF) 5.80m, 3. Samuel Champs (AP) 5.66m
High jump — 1. Karson Lewsader (GRF) 1.93m. 2. Ayden Ingram (BHRA) 1.67m, 3. Eli Kennel (AP) 1.62m
Triple jump — 1. Ingram 11.09m, 2. Joshua Gernand (BHRA) 10.07m, 3. Trevor Swartz (HA) 8.17m
Shot put — 1. Hunter Cannon (HA) 13.10, 2. Maddox Cash (BHRA) 11.37m, 3. Andrew Stephens (BHRA) 10.31m
Discus — 1. Spencer Wall (BHRA) 32.32m, 2. Layten Starns (GRF) 26.96m, 3. Bryson Brewer (HA) 26.78m
100 meters — 1. Bina 11.62, 2. Champs 12.00, 3. Logan Hughes (BHRA) 12.10
200 meters — 1. Hughes (BHRA) 24.84, 2. Dayton Grant (GRF) 25.30, 3. Champs 25.81
400 meters — 1. McCool 54.91, 2. Kameron Neal (AP) 1:05.94, 3. Damien Carmona (Schlarman) 1:08.59
300 hurdles — 1. Eli Kennel (AP) 51.76, 2. Kale Larsen (BHRA) 53.76, 3. Nathan Dice (BHRA) 54.40
800 meters — 1. Kayden Trimble (BHRA) 2:03.54, 2. Ethan Raab (AP) 2:28.58, 3. Eli Godwin (BHRA) 2:31.05
1,600 — 1. Eli Mojonnier (BHRA) 4:57.26, 2. Emerson Thorlton (BHRA) 5:07.90, 3. Joshua Goulding (AP) 5:57.14
3,200 — 1. Thorlton 10:51.18, 2. Joshua Goulding (AP) 13:08.72
400 relay — 1. BHRA (Hughes. Evan Cole, Rhett Harper, McCool) 48.04
800 relay — 1. BHRA (Hughes, Cole, Ingram, Harper) 1:45.95
1,600 relay — 1. BHRA (McCool, Isiah Tidwell, Ingram, Mojonnier) 3:50.13
3,200 relay — 1. BHRA (Josh Gernand, Godwin, Trimble, James Dulin) 11:22.10
PREP GIRLS TRACK
At Hoopeston
Team results — 1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 143, 2. Hoopeston Area 91.5, 3. Illinois Lutheran 81.50, 4. Armstrong-Potomac 60, 5. Georgetown-Ridge Farm 39, 6. Schlarman Academy 22
Individual results
Long jump — 1. Amber Christine-Reed (BHRA) 4.57m, 2. Mia Martinez (SA) 4.25m, 3. Maggie Lewis (BHRA) 3.93m
High jump — 1. Ella McFarland (BHRA) 1.42m, 2. Mattie Kennel (A) 1.37m, 3. Gracie Gordon (AP) 1.32m
Triple jump — 1. Martinez 9.93m, 2. McFarland 9.61m, 3. Maggie Lewis (BHRA) 8.65m
Shot put — 1. Audrey Taylor (BHRA) 9.16m, 2. Emily Ray (HA) 8.99m, 3. Jessica Long (BHRA) 8.17m
Discus — 1. Ray 28.05m, 2. Taylor 25.03m, 3. Grace Vice (GRF) 22.64m
100 meters — 1. Bre Crose (HA) 13.24, 2. Reed 14.12, 3. Sierra Cunningham (GRF) 14.37
200 meters — 1. Crose 28.49, 2. Aubrey Peters (BHRA) 29.61, 3. Christine Bailey (AP) 31.45
400 meters — 1. Bailey 1:14.64, 2. Savannah Cunningham 1:6,05 (GRF), 3. Kennel 1:17.29
800 meters — 1. Allison Pickett (HA) 3:14.46, 2. Rachel Smith (BHRA) 3:22.46, 3. Emma Oestmann (IL) 3:28.74
100 hurdles — 1. Wubrey Peters (BHRA) 18.96, 2. Gracie Gordon (AP) 20.66, 3. Oestmann 21.80
300 hurdles — 1. Crose 58.85, 2. Gordon 1:05.62, 3. Kimberly Danielewicz (IL) 1:08.47
1,600 — 1. Grace Adickes (IL) 6:12.32, 2. Pickett 6:35.95, 3. Smith 7:54.38
3,200 — 1. Adickes (IL) 14:02.45, 2. Pickett 14:19.22, 3. Catherine Luttrell (BHRA) 18:10
400 relay — 1. IL 1:00.65
800 relay — 1. BHRA (Peters, Lewis, McFarland, Reed) 2:03.50
1,600 relay — 1. IL 5:27.61
3,200 relay — 1. BHRA (Smith, Addie Hensold, Madeline Thorlton, Alexis Gerdis) 13.52.17
