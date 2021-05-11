HOOPESTON — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin girls track team beat out the rest in a meet held by Hoopeston Area on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils had wins from Alexa Ball in the 400 meter dash (1:09.96), Montana Reitsma won the 3,200 (15:59.23), Aubrey Peterson won the 300 hurdles (55.08) and Audrey Taylor won the shot put (8.65 meters).
Where BHRA really delivered was relays, where the 400 team of Vivi Ruffo, Gabby Moreman, Rylee Dubois and Amber-Christine Reed won in 57.44, the 800 team of Peters, Moreman, Ruffo and Reed won in 2:02.71, the 1,600 team of Ball, Dubois, Reed and Moreman won in 5:02.40 and the 3,200 team of Addi Thomas, Dubois, Isabella Martinez and Ellyanna Hedgecock won in 12:19.
Bre Crose won the 100 (12.88), 200 (27.69) and 100 hurdles (17.36) for the Cornjerkers, who was third, while Adasyn Jones won the long jump (4.50) and Kylie Brown won the discus (24.84).
Schlarman Academy took fourth with Mia Martinez winning the triple jump (9.13) and Tannah Ceader taking third in the 400 (1:17.40). Olivia Logue took fourth in the 800 (3:27.98) for Armstrong-Potomac.
In the boys meet, BHRA took second to Iroquois West. Emerson Thorlton won the 1,600 (5:02.49), while Eli Mojonnier took the 3,200 (9:54.90), Ayden Ingram won the high jump (1.57) and the triple jump (9.91) and Murphy McCool was second in the 400 (53.55) and third in the 100 (11.9). The 800 relay team of Nick Garmon, Leighton Meeker, McCool and Logan Hughes) won in 1:45.18.
Hoopeston Area was third with Justin Jones winning the 100 (11.60) while Chris Catron won the shot put (12.23) and was second in discus (32.65), JJ Torres-Mendez was second in the 200 (25.82) and 300 hurdles (51.11) and Wyitt Wagers was second in the long jump (5.08) and triple jump (8.75).
Christopher Brown won the 200 (25.13) and discus (35.53) and was second in the 100 (11.63) for Schlarman Academy, while Jamaal Taylor won the 300 hurdles (47.12). Adrian Flores was second in the 3,200 (15:14) for Armstrong-Potomac, while Ethan Raab was third in the 800 (2:27.65).
PREP BOYS TRACK
At Hoopeston
Team results — 1.Iroquois West 143, 2. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 120, 3. Hoopeston Area 69, 4. St. Anne 39, 5. Schlarman 38, 6. Armstrong-Potomac 15.
Individual results
Long jump — 1. Jimmy Andrade (IW) 5.09, 2. Wyitt Wagers (HA) 5.08, 3. Lucas Hanen (SA) 4.85
High jump — 1. Ayden Ingram (BHRA) 1.57, 2. Connor Price (IW) 1.57, 3. Damian Alvarado (IW) 1.47
Triple jump — 1. Ingram 9.91, 2. Wagers 8.75, 3. Anthony Syrigas (SA) 8.73
Shot Put — 1. Chris Catron (HA) 12.23, 2. Maddox Cash (BHRA) 10.58, 3. Hayden Krause (BHRA) 10.24
Discus — 1. Christopher Brown (SA) 35.53, 2. Catron 32.65, 3. Spencer Wall (BHRA) 31.91
100 meters — 1. Justin Jones (HA) 11.60, 2. Brown 11.63, 3. Murphy McCool (BHRA) 11.90
200 meters — 1. Brown 25.13, 2. JJ Torres-Mendez (HA) 25.82, 3. Jessy Mailloux (SA) 25.92
400 meters — 1. Price 52.92, 2. McCool 53.55, 3. Reece Curtis (SA) 56.54
800 meters — 1. Lucas Alvarez (IW) 2:21.38, 2. Tony Espinosa (IW) 2:23.93, 3. Ethan Rabb (AP) 2:27.65
110 hurdles — 1. CJ Perzee (IW) 18.37
300 hurdles — 1. Jamaal Taylor (SA) 47.12, 2. Torres-Mendez 51.11, 23. Espinosa 1:17.51
1,600 — 1. Emerson Thorlton (BHRA) 5:02.49, 2. Alvarez 5:16.04, 3. Espinosa 5:46.56
3,200 — 1. Eli Mojonnier (BHRA) 9:54.90, 2. Adrian Flores (AP) 15:14.82
400 relay — 1. Iroquois West 47.97, 2. BHRA (Logan Hughes, McCool, Leighton Meeker, Ayden Golden) 48.43
800 relay — 1. BHRA (Nick Garmon, Meeker, McCool, Hughes) 1:45.18, 2. IW 1:48.58
1.600 relay — 1. IW 3:56.81, 2. BHRA (Joshua Gernand, Kayden Trimble, Ingram, Andrew Stephens) 4:24.08
3,200 relay — 1. IW 9:21.41, 2. BHRA (Trimble, Ingram, Eli Godwin, Gernand) 10:39.50
PREP GIRLS TRACK
At Hoopeston
Team results — 1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 164, 2. Iroquois West 127, 3. Hoopeston Area 103, 4. Schlarman Academy 30, 5. St. Anne 15, 6. Armstrong-Potomac 15
Individual results
Long jump — 1. Adasyn Jones (HA) 4.50, 2. Vivien Griffin (IW) 4.39, 3. Riley Klump (IW) 4.22
High jump — 1. Klump 1.39,. 2. Kaylee Cote 1.29, 2. Tannah Ceader (SA) 1.29, 2. Mattie Kennel (AP) 1.29
Triple jump — 1. Mia Martinez (SA) 9.13, 2. Samantha Cade (HA) 7.81, 3. Vivi Ruffo (BHRA) 7.63
Shot Put — 1. Aubrey Taylor (BHRA) 8.65, 2. Jessica Long (BHRA) 8.60, 3. Cade 8.24
Discus — 1. Kylie Brown (HA) 24.84, 2. Cade 20.81, 3. Jordyn Rutan (BHRA) 20.51
100 meters — 1. Bre Crose (HA) 12.88, 2. Jones 13.43, 3. Amber-Christine Reed (BHRA) 14.08
200 meters — 1. Crose 27.69, 2. Jones 28.31, 3. Aubrey Peters (BHRA) 30.16
400 meters — 1. Alexa Ball (BHRA) 1:09.96, 2. Jasmin Lopez (IW) 1:15.63, 3. Tannah Ceader (SA) 1:17.40
800 meters — 1. Samantha Hartke (IW) 2:41.75, 2. Dakotah Parr (SA) 3:07.77, 3. Angelita Martin (HA) 3:24.37
100 hurdles — 1. Crose 17.36, 2. Ella Rhodes (IW) 18.80, 3. Peters 19.05
300 hurdles — 1. Peters 55.08, 2. Rhodes 59.28, 3. Cote 1:06.64
1,600 — 1. Hartke 6:04.18, 2. Gabby Moreman (BHRA) 6:33.61, 3. Parr 6:42.33
3,200 — 1. Montana Reitsma (BHRA) 15:59.23, 2. Rachel Smith (BHRA) 16:31.01
400 relay — 1. BHRA (Ruffo, Moreman, Rylee Dubois, Reed) 57.44
800 relay — 1. BHRA (Peters, Moreman, Ruffo, Reed) 2:02.71
1.600 relay — 1. BHRA (Ball, Dubois, Reed, Moreman) 5:02.40
3,200 relay — 1. BHRA (Addi Thomas, Dubois, Isabella Martinez, Samantha Hartke) 12:19.91
