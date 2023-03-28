HOOPESTON — The Westville boys track team and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin girls track team each won team titles on Monday in a meet at Hoopeston Area High School.
Aleah Potter won the 800 (2:51.87) and 1,600 (6:08.65) runs for the Blue Devils girls, while Natalie Thomason won the high jump (1.47 meters), Amber-Christine Reed won the long jump (4.51m) and Ella McFarland won the triple jump (9.98m). The 3,200 relay team of Addie Hensold, Madeline Thornron, Shaley Ferrell and Potter won in a time of 11:54.73.
Westville was second with Emma Schluter winning the 400 meter dash (1:06.61), Lilly Meeker winning the shot put (9.22m), the 400 (Lydia Gondzur, Ella Miller, Miley Royer and Schluter) relay team won in 56.17 and the 1,600 team (Miller, Gondzur, Maddison Appl, Schulter) won in 4:51.27.
Hoopeston Area was fourth as Bre Crose won the 100 (12.86) and 200 (27.45) meter dashes and Addyson Kelnhofer winning the discus (27.18m) and the 800 team of Taylor Smoot, Luci Morris, Taylor Jett and Aubri Elliott won in 2:04.08 for Oakwood, who was fifth.
In the boys meet, Tyler Miller won the 110 (16.14) and 300 (43.20) hurdles for the Tigers, while Wes Curry won the long jump (5.53m) and triple jump (12.29m), Trent McMasters won the 200 (24.70) and Nathan Blue won the 800 (2:10.80).
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin was second thanks tot he 400 (Logan Hughes, Evan Parish, Damien Allison, Murphy McCool) relay team winning in 46.53, the 800 team (Hughes, Allison, Parish, McCool) winning in 1:40.88, the 1,600 team (McCool, Allison, Isaiah Tidwell, Ayden Ingram) winning in 3:57.69 and the 3,200 team (Eli Godwin, Noah Drude, Hunter Black, Tidwell) winning in 9:35.28.
Oakwood was third with Thomas Wells winning the 1,600 (5:23.67) and 3,200 (11:59.58) runs while Schlarman was fourth with Jerrius Atkinson taking second in the 300 hurdles (43.75) and Chris Brown taking third in the 100 dash (11.49) and Hoopeston Area was sixth with Hunter Cannon taking the shot put (13.28m) and was second in the discus (36.08m).
