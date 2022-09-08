COVINGTON, Ind. — The Trojans won all three singles matches in straight sets as Covington defeated Parke Heritage 4-1 to improve to 10-2 on the season.
Getting those wins at singles were Evan Norton, Urban Roarks and Emmett Reynolds.
Covington and Parke Heritage split the two doubles matches with the team of Myles Potter and Jackson Kindell winning 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles for the Trojans.
At Covington, Ind.
Covington 4, Parke Heritage 1
Singles — Evan Norton (C) def. Lewie Woody, 6-2, 6-3. Urban Roarks (C) def. Carson McCalister, 6-4, 6-2. Emmett Reynolds (C) def. Mason Bowsher, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles — Myles Potter and Jackson Kindell (C) def. Max Dowd and Garrett McCalister, 6-0, 6-0. Gavin Jacks and Aiden Crum (PH) def. Carson Schaeffer and Aiden Miller, 6-4, 6-2.
Records — Covington 10-2 overall, 4-1 in the Wabash River Conference.
