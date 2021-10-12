NORMAL — Danville girls tennis coach Kathy Houpt was pleasantly surprised a year ago when her Vikings took third in the Big 12 Conference Tournament.
That’s because her team had only one upperclassmen in their lineup.
“Going into the second day last year, there was a chance that we could win it but everything had to go perfect,’’ said Houpt, whose team went 2-4 in their final matches in 2020. “When we came up short, I thought that we could go for it this year.’’
This time around, the Vikings were a perfect 6-0 in their final matches on Saturday — claiming four titles — as Danville claimed its first conference title since 2013 with 85 points. Normal Community, who has won four of the last six league titles, was second with 78 and Normal West was third with 75.
“I think how we did last year in the conference tournament gave us some motivation,’’ said Ava Towne, who won the title at No. 3 singles and paired with Josie Hotsinpiller to win the No. 2 doubles title on Friday. “It was a learn experience for me and actually everyone on the team.
“We’ve been working hard this year, not only for the conference title, but for everything that we still have coming.’’
While Danville did win those four individual titles on Saturday, the successful final round actually started with a pair of wins in fifth-place matches from Lexi Ellis at No. 1 singles and Hotsinpiller at No. 2 singles.
“After they lost their first-round matches, I reminded them that we needed them to win out for the points,’’ said Houpt as Ellis and Hotsinpiller accounted for six points each and those 12 points were the difference between first and third in the team standings.
“I played alright, but not as good as I wanted to,’’ said Ellis. “Today was more about the team’s success than anything individual. I knew I had to get those extra points.’’
Hotsinpiller agreed, noting that a tournament is quite a bit different from a regular-season dual.
“Because of the points, you are determined to do better for your teammates,’’ she said.
The battle for the Big 12 title ultimately came down to the championship matches at No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6 singles as all three pitted a player from Danville against Normal Community.
The first of the head-to-head contests came at No. 4 singles where Brooklynn Behrens secured a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Meg Moser as she won eight of the final nine games.
“It was kind of shaky, but I feel like every final is kind of like that,’’ said Behrens, who at one point was tied 4-4 in the first set with Moser. “Once, I got myself into a rhythm things started going pretty well for me.’’
With that victory and the win at No. 1 singles from Normal West’s Madeline Gentry over Kruthi Sudhir of Normal Community, Danville just needed a win at either No. 5 or No. 6 singles.
Freshman Reese Rundle, playing at No. 6, secured the conference championship with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Rhea Kumar.
“Tennis is my only individual sport, so playing for a team is something that I’ve always done,’’ said Rundle. “It was really nerve-wracking when I first started playing varsity, but I’ve gotten used to the pressure.’’
That’s something that Danville junior Cici Brown had to deal with in her championship match at No. 5 singles as she was still playing after all of her teammates had concluded their matches.
“It’s always a lot of pressure when you are the last one of the court, especially when your team is lined up at the fence. But, it’s also kind of cool to have all of the attention, as well,’’ said Brown, who honestly didn’t know the team standings during her match. “I was trying to watch the other girls, but you need to so dead focused on your match that I wasn’t completely sure.’’
And then after she posted a 6-0, 6-1 win against Marissa Chang of Normal Community?
“Seeing everyone clapping and high fiving was really exciting,’’ Brown said. “It’s really rewarding to finally get the title after being close last year, especially on a great team like this.’’
And all six girls will return next year for Danville.
Up next for the Vikings in the IHSA Class 1A sectional tournament this weekend at the Danville Tennis Center. Action will begin on Friday with the finals scheduled for Saturday.
